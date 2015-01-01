पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घोषणा पत्र:भाजपा आज करेंगी उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा

पंचकूला4 घंटे पहले
पंचकूला नगर निगम चुनाव में मुख्य मुकाबला कांग्रेस व भाजपा में ही होगा। कुछ वार्ड में मजबूत निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार भी चुनाव को तिकोना बना सकते हैं। कांग्रेस व भाजपा दोनों ही राजनीतिक दल चुनावी हवा को अपने पक्ष में करने के लिए जिताऊ उम्मीदवार के चयन में माथापच्ची कर रहे हैं।

इसके लिए शुक्रवार को भी बैठकों का दौर जारी रहा। ऐसे में दोनों पार्टियों के उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा का दिन नजदीक आने के कारण सभी दावेदारों की नींद उड़ गई है। ऐसे में सभी उम्मीदवार पार्टी के केंद्र व शीर्ष नेतृत्व से मिलकर टिकट लेने के लिए जुगत भिड़ाने में जुटे हैं।

भाजपा व जजपा मिलकर चुनाव लड़ेंगे: विस स्पीकर
निगम चुनाव में सीटों व वार्डों के बंटवारे को लेकर भारतीय जनता पार्टी और जननायक जनता पार्टी में गतिरोध जारी है। दोनों राजनीतिक दलों के नेताओं के बीच शुक्रवार को तीसरे दौर की बैठक हुई। इस बैठक में वार्डों की संख्या और वार्ड के चयन पर सहमति नहीं बन पाई।

हालांकि हरियाणा विधानसभा के स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता का कहना है कि भाजपा व जजपा मिलकर चुनाव लड़ेंगे। सीटों के बंटवारे को लेकर जल्द ही घोषणा कर दी जाएगी। वहीं जजपा जिला अध्यक्ष ओ.पी. सिहाग का कहना है कि पूरे घटनाक्रम की जानकारी पार्टी हाईकमान को दे दी गई है।

सीटों का बंटवारा वार्डों का चयन सहमति से होगा
बीजेपी ने भी शनिवार को सेक्टर-2 स्थित कार्यालय में मीटिंग बुलाई है। मीटिंग में हरियाणा भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश धनखड़, प्रभारी कैप्टन अभिमन्यु, संगठन मंत्री रविंद्र राजू, प्रदेश प्रभारी विनोद तावड़े, सह प्रभारी अन्नपूर्णा देवी के अलावा चुनाव कमेटी के सदस्य मौजूद रहेंगे।

विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता का कहना है कि शनिवार को मेयर व सभी वार्डों के उम्मीदवार तय होने के बाद इनकी घोषणा हो जाने की संभावना है। कहा कि भाजपा व जजपा मिलकर चुनाव लड़ेंगे और सीटों का बंटवारा व वार्डों का चयन जल्द ही सहमति से कर लिया जाएगा।

