बुकिंग स्टाॅल एप:7 को दिवाली पर स्टॉल, टेंट लगाने के लिए बुकिंग शुरू

पंचकूला2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • बुकिंग स्टाॅल एप को डाउनलोड करना होगा

दिवाली पर दुकानदारों और रेहड़ी-फड़ी वालों की ओर से टैंट और स्टाॅल लगाए जाएंगे। ऐसे में उनकी बुकिंग नगर निगम की ओर से 7 नवंबर से आरंभ कर दी जाएगी। डीसी मुकेश कुमार आहूजा ने बताया कि इसके लिए दुकानदारों और रेहड़ी-फड़ी वालों को निगम की वेबसाइट डब्ल्यूडब्ल्यूडब्ल्यू डाॅट एमसी पंचकूला डाॅट ओआरजी से एप बुकिंग स्टाल को डाउनलोड करना होगा। इसमें अलग-अलग सेक्टरों में फीस जमा करवाने के बाद आॅनलाइन बुकिंग करवा सकते हैं।

बताया कि कोविड के चलते दुकानदारों व रेहड़ी फड़ी वालों को सुविधा ऑनलाइन मुहैया करवाई गई है। बुकिंग के बाद दुकानदारों को अपने टैंट व स्टाल पर रसीद चस्पा करनी होगी, ताकि निगम की टीम की ओर से हर टैंट, स्टाल की स्वीकृति, बुकिंग निरीक्षण के दौरान आसानी से जांच की जा सकें।

उन्होंने बताया कि यदि निरीक्षण के दौरान कोई अनाधिकृत टैंट या स्टाल पाया जाता है तो निगम की ओर से निर्धारित दर से दोगुनी राशि संबंधित व्यक्ति से वसूल की जाएगी। टैंट व स्टाल का क्षेत्र रेट, नियम एवं शर्त की विस्तृत जानकारी भी वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध है।

