विरोध प्रदर्शन जारी:शुक्रवार को फिर किसानों का जमावड़ा लगने के बाद दोनों टोल प्लाजा हुए बंद

शुक्रवार को दोबारा से अपनी मांगों को लेकर टोल प्लाजा के सामने धरने पर बैठे किसान संगठनों के सदस्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
शुक्रवार को दोबारा से अपनी मांगों को लेकर टोल प्लाजा के सामने धरने पर बैठे किसान संगठनों के सदस्य।
  • वीरवार शाम को पुलिस ने हटाया तो शुक्रवार सुबह पंचायत करने के बाद दोपहर को दोबारा लगा किसानों का जमावड़ा
  • पुलिस फोर्स की संख्या को बढ़ाया गया

पंचकूला-यमुनानगर हाईवे पर जलौली टोल प्लाजा और कालका चंडीमंदिर हाईवे पर बने चंडीमंदिर टोल प्लाजा से वीरवार शाम को किसानों को हटाकर टोल शुरू करवा दिया था, लेकिन शुक्रवार सुबह बरवाला के बतौड़ गांव में हुई पंचायत के बाद दोबारा से किसानों ने धरना शुरू कर दिया है। जिस वजह से शुक्रवार दाेपहर को दोबारा चंडीमंदिर और जलौली टोल प्लाजा फ्री कर दिए गए हैं।

कुछ घंटों के लिए चलने के बाद दोबारा से इन टोल प्लाजा पर किसानों ने धरना देना शुरू कर दिया है। दोनों टोल प्लाजा से किसानों को हटाने के लिए दोपहर के समय से ही भारी संख्या में पुलिस फोर्स पहुंच गई थी। जिसके बाद किसानों को टोल खाली करने के लिए कहा गया था।

लिहाजा कुछ ही समय में किसानों ने धरना समाप्त कर दिया था। ऐसे में वीरवार रात को ही पिंजौर-कालका एरिया में किसानों की मीटिंग हुई और उसके बाद बरवाला के बतौड़ गांव में शुक्रवार सुबह पंचायत बुलाई गई। पंचकूला किसान यूनियन के प्रधान नरेंद्र सिंह टोनी बताया कि पंचायत में बरवाला सहित आसपास के दर्जनों गांवों के लोग इकट्‌ठा हुए थे।

जिसमें किसानों के साथ-साथ व्यापारी भी शामिल थे। इस पंचायत में निर्णय लिया गया कि टोल प्लाजा पर लगने वाला धरना खत्म नहीं किया जाएगा। जब तक दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर धरना रहेगा, पंचकूला के दोनों टोल प्लाजा पर भी धरना जारी रहेगा। वहीं बरवाला एरिया से भी किसान दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर चल रहे धरने में जा रहे हैं।

सरकार के आदेश आने की दी गई थी जानकारी
वीरवार शाम को जलौली और चंडीमंदिर टोल प्लाजा पर भारी संख्या में पुलिस फोर्स आ गई थी। जिसमें किसानों को बताया गया कि पूरे प्रदेश के टोल प्लाजा को दोबारा चलाने के लिए सरकार की ओर से आदेश आए हैं। ऐसे में किसानों को हटने के लिए कहा गया था। किसानों ने शाम के समय टोल को खाली कर दिया था। लेकिन पंचायत के बाद दोनों टोल प्लाजा पर फिर से धरना शुरू हो गया है।

