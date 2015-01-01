पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:जुर्माना न भरने पर ट्रैक्टर ट्राली के मालिक पर केस

पंचकूला3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अवैध खनन में पकड़ी गई थी ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली

पंचकूला के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में अवैध खनन जाेरों पर है। पिंजौर के मढ़ावाला में एक ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली को अवैध खनन करते हुए खनन विभाग की टीम ने पकड़ा था। जिसके बाद उसे पुलिस थाने में खड़ा कर जुर्माना भरने की कही गई। जिसके बाद ट्रॉली-ट्रैक्टर को छोड़ दिया जाएगा।

लेकिन कई महीने बीतने के बाद भी आरोपियों ने जुर्माने राशि नहीं भरी। लिहाजा अब खनन विभाग ने अब ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली के आरोपी मालिक पर केस दर्ज करवाया है। असल में खनन विभाग ने मढ़ावाला के साथ लगते नवांनगर एरिया में अवैध खनन को लेकर छापेमारी की थी।

इस दौरान 31 जुलाई को एक ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली (एचआर-49डी-7417) को अवैध खनन करते हुए पकड़ा गया था। ऐसे में अब पुलिस ने माइनिंग एक्ट और आईपीसी की धारा 379 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

