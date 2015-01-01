पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:पार्टी से भी दावेदारी और इंडिपेंडेंट भी तैयारी, आरडब्ल्यू एसो. के भी मेंबर मैदान में उतरे

पंचकूला2 दिन पहले
सेक्टर-26 के पार्क में मीटिंग के दौरान मौजूद लोग।
  • कहा-अगर किन्हीं कारणों से टिकट नहीं मिली तो उम्मीदवार इंडिपेंडेंट भी चुनाव लड़ने में गुरेज नहीं करेंगे

नगर निगम चुनाव में ऐसे उम्मीदवार मैदान में उतर चुके है जो पहली बार चुनाव लड़ रहे है। ऐसे उम्मीदवार भी अब एमसी के चुनाव लड़ने की तैयारी कर रहे है जो अब तक रेजिडेंट वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के जरिये लोगों की समस्याएं उठा कर उन्हें हल करवाने के लिए आगे आते रहे है।

अब ये उम्मीदवार पार्टी से भी दावेदारी करने में जुटे है और अगर किन्हीं कारणों से पार्टी से टिकट नहीं मिली तो उम्मीदवार इंडिपेंडेंट भी चुनाव लड़ने में गुरेज नहीं करेंगे। वीरवार को सेक्टर 26 निवासी आरडब्ल्यूए प्रधान धर्म सिंह हीरा ने भी वार्ड नंबर 18 से दावेदारी जताते हुए रेजीडेंट्स से पार्क में चुनाव को लेकर बैठकें शुरू कर दी है।

धर्म सिंह हीरा का कहना है कि उनके वार्ड में सेक्टर 26, सेक्टर-27, सेक्टर 28, मदनपुर और जयसिंहपुरा है। लोगों ने समस्याओं को देखते हुए चुनाव लड़ने के लिए कहा, जिसके बाद समस्याओं को हल करवाने के लिए आरडब्ल्यूए का प्रधान होते हुए चुनाव लड़ने का फैसला लिया है।

डीएस हीरा की ओर से पार्टी टिकट पर भी चुनाव लड़ने की तैयारी की जा रही है, हालांकि अगर टिकट नहीं मिली तो इंडिपेंडेंट भी चुनाव में उतर सकते है। वहीं, सेक्टर-15 आरडब्ल्यूए के प्रधान सुनील वशिष्ठ भी एमसी चुनाव में उतर चुके है। पार्टी टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ने की तैयारी की जा रही है। वहीं, अगर पार्टी टिकट नहीं मिलती तो ये भी इंडिपेंडेंट चुनाव लडेंगे। ऐसे ही वार्ड नंबर 12 में सेक्टर 2 से स्नेह चुनाव में उतरने की तैयारी कर रही है।

