जायजा:इन्हांसमेंट की मीटिंग लेने पहली बार एचएसवीपी हेड ऑफिस में पहुंचे सीएम

  • नई पॉलिसी को लेकर भी मांगे सुझाव, री-कैल्कुलेशन को लेकर पूछा
  • सीएम मनोहर लाल ने करीब साढ़े चार घंटे तक एचएसवीपी अधिकारियों के साथ मीटिंग की
  • काफी समय से नहीं हो रही इन्हांसमेंट की री कैलकुलेशन, जिस वजह से लोगों में है रोष

पंचकूला के साथ-साथ पूरे हरियाणा के अर्बन एरिया में इन्हांसमेंट को लेकर पिछले सालों से विवाद चल रहा है। हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण (एचएसवीपी) काफी समय से इन्हांसमेंट की री कैलकुलेशन करवा रहा है, जो अभी तक सिरे नहीं चढ़ पाई है। जिस वजह से लोगों की ओर से लगातार विरोध जारी है।

लेकिन अब नगर निगम चुनाव से ठीक पहले ही सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्टर खुद सेक्टर-6 स्थित एचएसवीपी हेड ऑफिस में इन्हांसमेंट को लेकर पहली बार मीटिंग लेने पहुंच गए। खट्टर पहली बार एचएसवीपी के ऑफिस में मीटिंग लेने आए और करीब साढ़े चार घंटे तक अधिकारियों से मीटिंग की।

असल में इन्हांसमेंट का मुद्दा अभी तक सुलझ नहीं पाया है। ऐसे में इसे लेकर हरियाणा सरकार की ओर से एक रिटायर्ड जज की कमेटी बनाई गई थी। जिसमें लोगों ने बताया कि ज्यादातर सेक्टरों में एचएसवीपी की ओर से उस जमीन के एवज में इन्हांसमेंट मांगा जा रहा है, जो उनके इस्तेमाल की भी नहीं है। जिसमें रीवर बैड एरिया, पार्क, पार्किंग, छोटे रोड को शामिल किया गया था।

हरियाणा के सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्‌टर के साथ हुई मीटिंग में एचएसवीपी के चीफ एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर विनय सिंह, एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर हेड क्वार्टर, जोनल एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर, सेक्रेटरी, आईटी विंग, चीफ एकाउंट ऑफिस के अधिकारी शामिल हुए।

सीएम ने पूछा- री कैलकुलेशन सर्वे कब होगा पूरा
सीएम ने री कैलकुलेशन के बारे में पूछा। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि ज्यादातर काम हो चुका है, लेकिन अभी भी कई हिस्से पेंडिंग है। खास बात यह है कि एक प्लॉट की इन्हांसमेंट तय करने में परेशानी इसलिए आ रही है, क्योंकि एक प्लॉट की इन्हांसमेंट कई-कई बार आई हुई है। ऐसे में इन्हांसमेंट दोबारा आने के बाद पहली वाली पर ब्याज लगना शुरू हो जाता है।

उसके बाद दोनों पर ब्याज लगता है। ऐसे में एक बड़ी रकम बन जाती है। जिसे लेकर प्लॉट मालिक और एचएसवीपी के बीच विवाद हो जाता है। ऐसे केस सैटल करने में समय लगता है। जिसे लेकर सारी कहानी अटकी हुई है।

सीएम ने सभी अधिकारियों को कहा कि री कैलकुलेशन के काम को जल्द से जल्द से पूरा किया जाना चाहिए। जिसके बाद उसकी फाइल सीएम हाउस में जाएगी। एचएसवीपी के चेयरमैन होने के कारण उनकी ओर से साइन किए जाने हैं। उसके बाद लोगों के लिए लिस्ट जारी होगी।

एचएसवीपी जल्द जारी कर सकता नई पॉलिसी का ऑर्डर
एचएसवीपी अब इन्हांसमेंट को लेकर नई पॉलिसी लेकर आ रहा है। यह पॉलिसी पहले वाली की तरह होगी, जिसमें लोगों को 40 प्रतिशत तक की छूट दी गई थी। जिसके बाद तय किया जाएगा कि री कैलकुलेशन के हिसाब से अब भविष्य में आने वाली इन्हांसमेंट के नोटिस जारी होंगे।

इन्हांसमेंट को लेकर नई पॉलिसी का ड्राफ्ट अभी तैयार किया जा रहा है। जिसे कुछ दिनों में जारी किया जाएगा। इसके लिए एक टीम को लगाया गया है, जिसमें लीगल विंग, आईटी, अकाउंट ब्रांच के अधिकारियों को लगाया गया है।

सीएम ने इन्हांसमेंट को लेकर मीटिंग की है: सिंगला

हां, सीएम यहां मीटिंग लेने के लिए आए थे। इन्हांसमेंट को लेकर बात हुई है, जिसमें री-कैल्कुलेशन को लेकर पूछा गया और सीएम को अधिकारियों ने अपने जवाब दिए हैं। सतीश सिंगला, सेक्रेटरी एचएसवीपी

