क्रियान्वयन में लापरवाही:एंट्री गेट पर लाखाें रुपए खर्च, लेकिन सेक्टर-17/18 राउंड अबाउट पर अंधेरा

पंचकूला4 घंटे पहले
सेक्टर-17/18 राउंड अबाउट पर रात के समय पसरा अंधेरा।
  • राउंड अबाउट पर निगम ने लगवाई थी लाइटिंग, माैलीजागरां जाने वाली सड़क पर सफाई तक नहीं

नगर निगम की ओर से शहर में ब्यूटीफिकेशन करने के लिए करोड़ों रुपए खर्च किए गए। इसके अलावा शहर के सभी राउंड अबाउंट्स पर भी काफी खर्चा किया गया। यहां पर रंग-बिरंगी लाइटें तक लगाई गई है, यहां तक कि चंडीगढ़ से पंचकूला एंटर होने वाले हाउसिंग बोर्ड वाले रास्ते पर लाखों करोड़ों रुपए लगाकर वेलकम गेट भी खड़ा किया है।

इसके बावजूद सड़कों पर रात को अंधेरा रहता है और राउंड अबाउट पर भी लाइटों को जलाया नहीं जा रहा है। वहीं, अब इस मुद्दे को लेकर पंचकूला विकास मंच की ओर से नगर निगम कमिश्नर को भी शिकायत दी जा रही है।

जिसमें मंच के सदस्य राकेश अग्रवाल ने कहा कि पहले तो नगर निगम की ओर से शहर की ब्यूटीफिकेशन के नाम पर करोड़ों रुपए खर्च किए गए और उसके बाद अब हालात ये है कि इस ब्यूटीफिकेशन का पंचकूला के लोगों को कोई भी फायदा होता नजर नहीं आ रहा।

सेक्टर-7 निवासी तरसेम गर्ग ने बताया कि वे शाम को जब भी चंडीगढ़ से पंचकूला आते हैं तो ज्यादातर सेक्टर-17 और 18 राउंड अबाउट पर अंधेरा रहता है। जबकि नगर निगम की ओर से हाल ही में लाइटों पर काफी खर्चा किया गया है। नगर निगम तो यह भी दावा करता है कि पंचकूला को चंडीगढ़ की तर्ज पर ब्यूटीफिकेशन कर तैयार किया गया है।

लेकिन अधिकारियों को सिर्फ दावे नहीं करने चाहिए, उन्हें सड़कों पर उतर कर अपने बंदोबस्त का इंतजाम भी देख भी लेना चाहिए। जब अधिकारी खुद मौके पर आएंगे तो ही उन्हें पता चलेगा कि ब्यूटीफिकेशन पर लगाया गया जनता का पैसा किस तरह व्यर्थ जा रहा है। इसके अलावा अगर मेंटेनेंस की बात है ताे वह भी प्राेपर हाेनी चाहिए।

सेक्टर-12 के राकेश अग्रवाल ने बताया कि पंचकूला ऐसा जिला है जो हिमाचल प्रदेश, पंजाब के साथ चंडीगढ़ से भी सटा हुआ है। पंचकूला के प्रशासनिक और नगर निगम के अधिकारियों को ऐसे बंदोबस्त किए जाने चाहिए, जिससे बॉर्डर एरिया पर सुरक्षा भी बढ़ाई है और सीसीटीवी कैमरों के अलावा लाइटों का भी बंदोबस्त किया जाए।

पंचकूला में ऐसा कम ही दिखाई दे रहा है क्योंकि शहर के उन सेक्टरों में भी बंदोबस्त नहीं दिखाई देते जो चंडीगढ़ और पंजाब के साथ सटे हुए हैं। नगर निगम ने काफी खर्चा कर शहर में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए थे, लेकिन जब सड़कों पर अंधेरा ही रहता है तो इन सीसीटीवी कैमरों में भी क्या फायदा होगा।

निगम अधिकारियों को चाहिए कि जिस हिसाब से पंचकूला में ब्यूटीफिकेशन और सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए पब्लिक का पैसा लगाया गया है, उसी तरह इनकी मेंटेनेंस पर भी पूरा ध्यान दिया जाए।

