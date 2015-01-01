पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:पंचकूला-बरवाला हाईवे पर एंबुलेंस की टक्कर से गाय की मौत, मौके पर नहीं पहुंची निगम की टीम

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
रामगढ़ एरिया में एंबुलेंस की टक्कर से सड़क पर मृत पड़ी गाय।
  • घायल गाय की सूचना देने के बाद लोग करते रहे निगम की टीम का इंतजार

मंगलवार को पंचकूला-बरवाला हाईवे पर रामगढ़ के पास एक एंबुलेंस से गाय टकरा गई, जिसके बाद गाय की मौके पर मौत हो गई। मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने नगर निगम की टीम को भी इस मामले की सूचना दी। लेकिन निगम की टीम मौके पर नहीं पहुंची। वहीं, जब इस मामले की सूचना राष्ट्रीय बजरंग दल को मिली तो उनकी टीम मौके पर आई।

मौके पर पहुंचे दल के जिलाध्यक्ष गर्वेश राणा ने बताया कि उन्होंने भी नगर निगम की टीम को सूचना दी। इसके बाद काफी देर तक नगर निगम की ओर से गाय को उठाने के लिए कोई नहीं पहुंचा, जिससे गाय की मौत हो गई। इसके बाद उसका संस्कार राष्ट्रीय बजरंग दल की ओर से किया गया।

विरोध प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा: पंचकूला-बरवाला हाईवे पर कई ऐसे पॉइंट है जहां पर रोजाना शाम को लावारिस पशुओं का झुंड बैठा रहता है। वहीं, मंगलवार शाम को भी जब एंबुलेंस इस रूट से जा रही थी तो उसकी गाय से टक्कर हो गई। हादसे के बाद मौके पर आसपास के लोग इकट्ठा हो गए थे जिन्होंने ही इस मामले की सूचना नगर निगम के अधिकारियों को दी थी।

