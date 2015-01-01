पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रूट परिवर्तित:नामांकन के लिए आने वाले उम्मीदवारों के लिए डीसी ऑफिस का बदलना पड़ा रूट

पंचकूला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिला कोर्ट पंचकूला के मेन गेट पर प्रदर्शन करते वकील।
  • पार्किंग को लेकर वकीलों ने डीसी ऑफिस का रास्ता किया बंद

पंचकूला बार एसोसिएशन के दर्जनों वकीलों ने मंगलवार दोपहर को डीसी ऑफिस, पंचकूला कोर्ट जाने के रास्ते को ब्लॉक कर दिया। जिसके बाद सभी वकील बीच सड़क पर ही कुर्सियां लगाकर बैठ गए। वहीं, बाकी आसपास से रास्ते को ब्लॉक करने में लग गए।

ऐसे में डीसी ऑफिस जाने का रास्ता पूरी तरह से बंद हो गया, जबकि निगम चुनाव को लेकर डीसी ऑफिस की ओर से हाईवे से जुड़ा रास्ता पहले ही बंद करवाया गया था। लिहाजा उम्मीदवारों और लोगों के लिए बंद गेट को खोला गया और पूरा रूट बदलना पड़ा।

इस दौरान जब पंचकूला के सेशन जज कोर्ट से अपनी गाड़ी में निकले तो वकीलों ने उनकी गाड़ी का रास्ता रोक लिया। वकीलों ने सेशन जज के खिलाफ भी नारेबाजी की। पंचकूला बार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान सतीश कादियान ने बताया कि वकील पंचकूला कोर्ट के सामने पिछले 20 साल से अपने वाहनों को खड़ा कर रहे हैं। चेंबर पुराने थे, फिर नए बने, लेकिन अब पार्किंग को लेकर परेशान किया जा रहा है।

चेंबरों के सामने वकीलों की अलग से पार्किंग है, हम कहते हैं कि ये पार्किंग सिर्फ वकीलों की होगी। कोर्ट के साथ ही डीसी ऑफिस की नई बिल्डिंग है। जिसमें पार्किंग बनाई गई है। ऐसे में लोग अपनी गाडियों को वहां खड़ा कर सकते हैं, लेकिन हमारी पार्किंग में लोगों के वाहन खड़े होने से हमें परेशानी हो रही है।

डीसी ऑफिस, कोर्ट में जाने वाले रास्ते को ब्लाॅक करने के बारे में जब पुलिस को पता चला तो मौके पर एसीपी राजकुमार, एसीपी नुपूर बिश्नोई, एसीपी विजय नेहरा, एसएचओ सेक्टर-5 सहित पुलिसकर्मी पहुंचे। जिसके बाद वकील नहीं माने और कहा कि हमें प्रशासन से यकीन दिलवाया जाए।

जिसमें हमें बताया जाए कि हमारी परेशानी को हल किया जाएगा। सतीश कादियान ने बताया इस बारे में पंचकूला की एसडीएम, तहसीलदार को ज्ञापन दिया गया है। जिसमें हमने अपनी परेशानी के बारे में बताया है। उसे हल करवाया जाना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद के ड्राइवर थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा-चावल बेचने लगे; अब एक लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें