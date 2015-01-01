पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़ता संक्रमण:प्राइवेट में आईसीयू बेड मिलने पर हो रही थी देरी, 11वें दिन हुई मौत

पंचकूला2 घंटे पहले
  • काेराेना के 33 नए मरीज मिले, 71 साल की महिला और 40 साल के कालका निवासी की हुई माैत

सोमवार को पंचकूला में कोरोना वायरस से 2 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। इसमें सेक्टर-16 निवासी 70 साल की महिला के अलावा कालका में रहने वाला 41 साल का विष्णु कुमार शामिल है। सेक्टर-16 निवासी 71 साल की महिला पहले से ही डायबिटीज और हाइपरटेंशन की मरीज थी। जबकि कालका निवासी 41 साल के विष्णु कुमार की भी काफी ज्यादा तबीयत खराब थी।

विष्णु कुमार 12 नवंबर को सेक्टर-6 के सिविल हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हुआ था। उन्हें कोविड आईसीयू में रखा गया था और इलाज के दौरान जब उनकी तबीयत ज्यादा खराब हुई तो प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल में शिफ्ट करने की तैयारी की गई थी। प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल में रेफर करने के दौरान वहां पर आईसीयू बेड नहीं मिल पाया था।

जिसके कारण सोमवार को जब उन्हें बेड मिलने पर प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल में रेफर करने का काम शुरू किया गया तो शाम करीब 6:15 बजे उनकी मौत हो गई। विष्णु कुमार को जब हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट किया गया था तो उनका ऑक्सीजन लेवल भी 85 प्रतिशत के करीब था और बुखार के साथ उन्हें सांस लेने में भी दिक्कत आ रही थी।

साेमवार काे काेराेना वायरस के 33 नए मरीज आए हैं। इसके अलावा सेक्टर-16 निवासी 71 साल की महिला ने भी काेराेना के कारण दम ताेड़ दिया। महिला काे पहले से डायबिटीज और हाइपरटेंशन की भी मरीज थी। अब जिले में काेराेना से अब तक 122 मरीजाें की माैत हाे चुकी है। जिले में अब तक 11,036 मरीज पाॅजिटिव हाे चुके है, जिसमें 8,382 मरीज पंचकूला के ही रहने वाले हैं।

अब तक एक लाख 6 हजार 75 लाेगाें के सैंपल लिए जा चुके है। इसके अलावा 7,794 लाेग ठीक हाे चुके हैं। वहीं, सिटीजन वेलफेयर एसाेसिएशन पंचकूला की ओर से बढ़ते काेराेना वायरस के मरीजाें की राेकथाम के लिए सीएम हरियाणा काे भी लिखा गया है।

इसमें प्रधान एस.के नैय्यर ने कहा है कि इस वायरस काे अब हल्के में लिया जाने लगा है। जबकि प्रशासन और सभी डिपार्टमेंट काे मिलकर कैंपेन चलानी चाहिए। नैय्यर ने लिखा है कि अब दोबारा से लाेग न ताे मास्क पहन रहे और न दूरी रख रहे। इन पर प्रशासन की ओर से भी एक्शन नहीं लिया जा रहा।

डायबिटीज के अलावा वजन भी 1 क्विंटल से ज्यादा था...

सेक्टर-6 सिविल हॉस्पिटल के प्रिंसिपल मेडिकल ऑफिसर डॉक्टर सुधीर सक्सेना ने बताया कि कालका निवासी 40 साल के व्यक्ति की कोरोना वायरस से मौत हो गई है। मरीज की हालत काफी गंभीर थी और वह डायबिटीज पेशेंट भी था इसके अलावा उसका 1 क्विंटल से ज्यादा वजन था। जिस कारण रिकवर होने में काफी समय लग रहा था।

इसके अलावा इस मरीज को प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल में रेफर करने के लिए प्लानिंग की जा रही थी, लेकिन उससे पहले ही मरीज की मौत हो गई। मरीज को प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल में आईसीयू में शिफ्ट किया जाना था जिसके लिए प्राइवेट अस्पताल में बेड की उपलब्धता भी देखी जा रही थी।

सीएमओ और पीएमओ ऑफिस के 64 कर्मचारियाें के लिए सैंपल...

दाे दिन पहले ही सीएमओ डाॅ. जसजीत काैर और डिप्टी सीएमओ डाॅ. मनकीरत मुरारा काेराेना पाॅजिटिव हुए थे। जिसके बाद अब साेमवार काे सुबह पीएमओ और सीएमओ ऑफिस के सभी कर्मचारियाें के सैंपल लिए गए।

दाेनाें ऑफिसाें के 64 कर्मचारियाें के सैंपल लिए गए है। सीएमओ डाॅ. जसजीत काैर के पाॅजिटिव हाेने के बाद अब सीएमओ का अतिरिक्त कार्यभार डिप्टी सीएमओ डाॅ. नीरू कपूर काे साैंपा गया है। साेमवार सुबह ही सभी कर्मचारियाें के डेंटल डिपार्टमेंट डाॅ. दीपक चिक्कारा ने सैंपल लिए है। इसके अलावा अब और कर्मचारियाें के भी सैंपल लिए जाएंगे, जाे दाेनाें डाॅक्टराें के संपर्क में आए है।

