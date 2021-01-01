पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साइबर क्राइम:साइबर पुलिस थाना होने के बाद भी लोकल थानों में दर्ज हो रहे हैं मामले

पंचकूला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंचकूला में बढ़ा साइबर क्राइम का ग्राफ, रिकॉर्ड के अनुसार एक महीने में 22 मामले सामने आते हैं
  • पुलिस की एडवाइजरी जारी होने के बाद भी लोग हाे रहे शिकार

पंचकूला में पिछले कुछ समय से साइबर क्राइम के मामले बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। बेशक इसके लिए हरियाणा पुलिस से लेकर बैंकों ने कई बार एडवाइजरी जारी की हो, लेकिन उसके बाद भी लोग कॉल करने वालों की ठगी का शिकार हो रहे हैं।

ऐसे में अब रोजाना पंचकूला शहर के पुलिस थानों में साइबर क्राइम से जुड़े केस दर्ज हो रहे हैं। लेकिन अब भी रूटीन में होने वाली क्राइम की वारदात के मामले में साइबर सैल से मदद ली जाती है। जिस वजह से साइबर सेल पर दबाव बढ़ गया है। इसके अलावा वहीं दूसरी ओर पंचकूला में साइबर क्राइम पुलिस थाना होने के बाद भी लोकल पुलिस थानों में केस दर्ज हो रहे हैं

। असल में साइबर क्राइम के मामलों के लिए पंचकूला के एमडीसी पुलिस थाने में ही साइबर पुलिस थाना बनाया गया था। ताकि साइबर अपराधों पर रोक लगाई जा सकें। लेकिन उसके बाद भी साइबर क्राइम के मामलों में लोकल पुलिस थाने में केस दर्ज हो रहे हैं।

केस 1

29 दिसंबर 2020 को सेक्टर-24 निवासी किरण ग्रेवाल को एक कॉल आया, जिसमें ठग ने कहा कि क्या वे अपने क्रेडिट कार्ड का इंश्योरेंस करवाना चाहती हैं। जिस पर उन्होंने मना कर दिया। इसके बाद कहा कि ठीक है तो हम आपके नंबर से इंश्योरेंस की सुविधा को हटा देते हैं। ऐसे में आपके पास ओटीपी आएगा, जो बताना होगा। ऐसे में किरण ग्रेवाल ने ऐसा ही किया। ओटीपी बताते ही उनके अकाउंट से दो ट्रांजेक्शन हुई। जिसमें पहली बार 22,685 रुपए और उसके बाद 41,885 रुपए निकाल लिए गए। इसके बाद ठग ने मोबाइल बंद कर दिया। शिकायत पर सेक्टर 23 स्थित चंडीमंदिर पुलिस थाने में मामला दर्ज किया गया।

केस 2

पंचकूला निवासी सोनिया को केबीसी विनर बताया गया। फिर उसके बाद उन्हें अलग-अलग लिंक भेजकर भ्रमित किया गया और झूठे प्लान पर विश्वास दिलाया गया। जिसके बाद अलग-अलग पेमेंट करवाकर 95 हजार रुपए ठगे गए।

केस 3

बरवाला निवासी परमजीत सिंह के अकाउंट से 49,500 रुपए निकाले गए। बरवाला के रायवाली गांव के परमजीत सिंह की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज किया है। बताया कि अकाउंट की किसी को जानकारी ही नहीं दी फिर भी रुपए निकल गए।

केस 4

हाल ही में चंडीमंदिर कैंट एरिया निवासी डामोर जयंती भाई के साथ भी साइबर क्राइम हुआ। उन्हें एक एयर टिकट कैंसिल करवानी थी, ऐसे में कॉल करने पर सामने वाले ने उनके मोबाइल पर एप डाउनलोड करवाया और उसके बाद उनके अकाउंट से एक लाख 25 हजार रुपए की ठगी कर ली गई।

2020 में साइबर क्राइम के करीब 66 मामले दर्ज हुए
पंचकूला पुलिस और हरियाणा पुलिस की ओर से कई बार एडवाइजरी जारी की गई है। वहीं, पंचकूला पुलिस के रिकॉर्ड के अनुसार 2020 में कुल 2049 मामले दर्ज किए गए थे। जिसमें से साइबर क्राइम के करीब 66 मामले थे और आईटी एक्ट की धारा के तहत 18 मामलों दर्ज किए गए थे। वहीं, कुल मिलाकर पूरे साल में धोखाधड़ी के 176 मामले सामने आए हंै।

इनाम या कंपनी की स्कीम के देने के लिए आता है कॉल

पुलिस की जांच में सामने आया कि पंचकूला में लोगों को जो कॉल आ रहे हैं, उनमें ज्यादातर इंश्योरेंस, इनाम जीतने, बैंक, किसी भी कंपनी की स्कीम के नाम पर कॉल की जाती है। जिसमें लोगों को जाल में फंसाकर उनके अकाउंट से रुपए निकाले जाते हैं। लेकिन अब कोड स्कैन करवाकर या एप डाउनलोड करवाकर पैसे निकाले जा रहे हैं। एप के डाउनलोड होते ही सामने वाले को आपके मोबाइल का पूरा एक्सेस मिल जाता है।

ज्यादातर वेस्ट बंगाल और नॉर्थ ईस्ट से आ रहे कॉल

पुलिस जांच और साइबर सेल की ओर से नंबरों की निकाली गई डिटेल में सामने आया कि जिन नंबरों से कॉल की जाती है। वह नॉर्थ इस्ट के स्टेट और वेस्ट बंगाल के नंबर है। उनकी लोकेशन भी वहीं है। ये लोग कुछ समय के लिए ही इन नंबरों का इस्तेमाल करते हैं।

पंचकूला में मामला सामने आने पर लोगों को साइबर पुलिस थाने में जाने की जरूरत नहीं है। अब केस को लोकल लेवल पर पंचकूला पुलिस ही हैंडल करेगी। साइबर क्राइम पुलिस थाना स्टेट क्राइम ब्यूरो के अंडर आता है। जिन मामलों में पंचकूला पुलिस को कामयाबी नहीं मिलती है या उन्हें लगता है कि ये मैटर वहां अच्छे से हैंडल हो सकता है। ऐसे में खुद जिला पुलिस वे मामले साइबर क्राइम पुलिस थाने में भेजेगी।

पंचकूला पुलिस और हरियाणा पुलिस समय-समय पर एडवाइजरी जारी कर रही हैं। लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए मुहिम चलाई जा रही है। हमारा सबसे पहले काम है, क्राइम को रजिस्टर्ड करना। उसके बाद टीम को जांच के लिए भी लगाया जा रहा है। वहीं एमडीसी पुलिस थाने में खुला साइबर क्राइम पुलिस थाना वह हमारे अंतर्गत नहीं आता है। तो उसे कोई निर्देश जारी नहीं कर सकता। उसके लिए हेडक्वार्टर से ही निर्देश जारी होते हैं।
- मोहित हांडा, डीसीपी पंचकूला

