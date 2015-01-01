पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एडीसी ने अधिकारियों के साथ की बैठक:परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने शहर को 4 जोन में बांटा

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
विभिन्न विभागों के अफसरों के साथ मीटिंग करते एडीसी मोहम्मद इमरान रजा।
  • लघु सचिवालय के सभागार में एडीसी ने अधिकारियों के साथ की बैठक

शहरवासियों के परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने के लिए पंचकूला जिले को शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के आधार पर चार-चार जोन में बांटा गया है। शहर को चार जोन के बांटने के साथ ही कामकाज को सुचारू ढंग से चलाने के लिए इनके जोन अधिकारी भी नियुक्त किए गए हैं।

परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने के लिए शुरू किए गए विशेष अभियान के लिए अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त एवं आईएएस मोहम्मद इमरान रजा की अध्यक्षता में बुधवार को लघु सचिवालय के सभागार में बैठक हुई। बैठक में जिले के नगर निगम, पंचायती राज, प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड, श्रम विभाग, समाज कल्याण विभाग, योजना अधिकारी, बागवानी अधिकारी, उपमंडल अधिकारी पिंजौर व मोरनी, उपमंडल अधिकारी एनएस पंचकूला, खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी आदि विभागों के अधिकारियों ने भाग लिया।

अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त ने बताया इस कार्य के लिये पंचकूला जिले को शहरी एवं ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के आधार पर चार-चार जोन बनाकर उनके जोनल अधिकारी नियुक्त किए है। शहरी क्षेत्र में लोगों के लिये सामुदायिक केंद्र एवं सरकारी स्कूलों में कार्ड बनाए जा रहे हैं। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में अटल सेवा केंद्र पर परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाए जा रहे हैं।

ये पहचान पत्र सरकार की ओर से निशुल्क बनाए जा रहे हैं। परिवार पहचान बनने पर लोगों को बीपीएल कार्ड, आयुष्मान भारत, वृद्धावस्था पेंशन, मुख्यमंत्री परिवार समृद्धि योजना आदि जन कल्याणकारी योजनाओं का लाभ मिल सकेंगे। अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त ने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि परिवार पहचान पत्र को लेकर कार्य में ढिलाई न बरते।

