दान:हेल्थ केयर सेंटर को सवा करोड़ रुपए का दिया डोनेशन

पंचकूला2 दिन पहले
स्मृति चिन्ह देकर सम्मानित करते ट्रस्ट के सदस्य।
  • महाराजा अग्रसेन चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट ने स्मृति चिन्ह देकर किया सम्मानित, सेंटर में 400 से ज्यादा छोटे-बड़े लैब टेस्ट होंगे

महाराजा अग्रसेन चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट का हेल्थ केयर सेंटर अप्रैल 2021 तक तैयार होकर शुरू होने की संभावना है। सरकार ने 3000 गज जगह दी थी। यह हेल्थ केयर सेंटर सेक्टर-20 में बन रहा है। यह हेल्थ केयर सेंटर ट्राइसिटी का सबसे बेहतरीन और बड़ा सेंटर होगा।

ट्रस्ट के प्रेस सचिव तरसेम गर्ग ने बताया कि इस सेंटर में 400 से ज्यादा छोटे-बड़े लैब टेस्ट होंगे। इसमें एमआरआई, सिटी स्केन, एक्सरे और अन्य टेस्ट की आधुनिक मशीनें लगेगी। इस हेल्थ केयर सेंटर में करीब 21 करोड़ रुपए का खर्च आने की संभावना है। इसके अलावा क्वालिफाइड डॉक्टर्स की टीम काम करेगी। सभी टेस्ट उनकी देखरेख में होंगे।

इससे पहले ट्रस्ट 6 साल से सेक्टर-5 में चैरिटेबल डायग्नोस्टिक सेंटर चला रही है। हजारों मरीज लैब टेस्ट करा चुके हैं। इसका सारा श्रेय सभी ट्रस्टटियों को जाता है जिन्होंने सेंटर को चलाने में बहुत योगदान दिया है। इसी कड़ी में रविवार को ट्रस्टी सतप्रकाश अग्रवाल व उनकी पत्नी किरण अग्रवाल ने हेल्थ केयर सेंटर को बड़ी मशीनें लगाने के लिए सवा करोड़ रुपए का योगदान दिया।

सतप्रकाश अग्रवाल ने अपने माता-पिता की याद में हेल्थ केयर सेंटर को इतना बड़ा फंड दिया है। इस मौके पर प्रधान बालकृष्ण बंसल, जनरल सेक्रेट्री जगमोहन गर्ग, कैशियर अशोक जिंदल, सज्जन बंसल, लाजपतराय बंसल, अमित जिंदल, सज्जन जिंदल,ओपी गोयल, मधुसूदन बालासरिया, अरुण सिंघल, तरसेम गर्ग ने सतप्रकाश अग्रवाल के निवास स्थान पर जाकर उनको ट्रस्ट की तरफ से एक स्मृति चिन्ह देकर सम्मानित किया।

