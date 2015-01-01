पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:वेतन न मिलने पर कर्मचारियों ने किया प्रदर्शन, कहा-जल्द से जल्द दें रुकी सैलरी

मोरनी3 घंटे पहले
यूनियन के सदस्य मोरनी खंड शिक्षा कार्यालय पर प्रर्दशन करते हुए।
  • पार्ट टाइम कर्मचारियों को पिछले कई महीने से नहीं मिला वेतन: हरबंस लाल

हरियाणा राज्य चतुर्थ श्रेणी सरकारी कर्मचारी यूनियन जिला पंचकूला की बैठक ब्लॉक मोरनी में खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी कार्यालय में हुई । बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते हुए जिला प्रधान हरबंस लाल ने सभी ब्लॉकों से आए पदाधिकारियों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि जिला पंचकूला में सभी स्कूलों में कार्यरत पार्ट टाइम सफाई कर्मचारी और एजुसेट चौकीदार कार्य कर रहे हैं, लेकिन इतना बड़ा त्योहार आ रहा है पर स्कूल में कार्यरत सफाई कर्मचारी वह एजुसेट चौकीदार को उसका मासिक वेतन कई महीनों से नहीं मिल रहा है।

बार-बार अधिकारियों को कहने पर भी कर्मचारियों की समस्या का समाधान नहीं किया जा रहा है। जबकि हरियाणा बीजेपी सरकार बड़े-बड़े दावे बोल रही है। हकीकत यह है हरियाणा शिक्षा विभाग के अंदर जो कर्मचारी स्कूलों में लगे हुए हैं उनका वेतन लंबे समय से रुका हुआ है ।

हकीकत यह है कि स्कूल में जो कर्मचारी हर समय साफ सफाई कर रहा है और जो चौकीदार 24 घंटे स्कूल में ड्यूटी दे रहा है उनका वेतन केवल 3000 से 7000 रुपए है वह भी साल में 10 महीने का दिया जाता है और उस वेतन को लगभग 2 महीने 6 महीने हो चुके हैं, जो कर्मचारियों को नहीं मिल रहा है।

आज हरियाणा राज्य चतुर्थ श्रेणी सरकारी कर्मचारी यूनियन जिला कमेटी ने यह फैसला लिया है कि यदि कर्मचारियों की समस्या विभाग दिवाली से पहले उनकी सेलरी नहीं देते, तो कर्मचारी सभी काली दिवाली मनाने के लिए तैयार हैं और दिवाली के बाद सभी कर्मचारी इकट्‌ठे होकर जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी के कार्यालय पर अनिश्चितकालीन धरने को मजबूर होंगे। जिसकी पूरी जिम्मेदारी जिला पंचकूला शिक्षा प्रशासन की होगी। इस मौके पर हरियाणा राज्य चतुर्थ श्रेणी सरकारी कर्मचारी यूनियन के जिला प्रधान हरबंस लाल, देवेंद्र कुमार, दीनानाथ, मान सिंह, हरिराम, शर्मिला देवी, भगवंती देवी, प्रेमलता, ओम दत्त वीरा, राम, वीरेंद्र सिंह, सतीश कुमार, गुरदेव सिंह, करनैल सिंह, बबली देवी, रजनी देवी आदि पदाधिकारी उपस्थित रहे।

