सहूलियत:सरल केंद्र का किया विस्तार, अंत्योदय भवन की सुविधा आज से मिलेगी

पंचकूला5 घंटे पहले
  • सेक्टर-6 से ई-दिशा की बिल्डिंग में सेंटर को किया शिफ्ट, लोगों को कागजी कार्रवाई के लिए चक्कर लगाने पड़ रहे थे
  • सरल केंद्र के वेटिंग एरिया को दो भागों में बांटकर एक ओर अंत्योदय भवन का सेंटर बनाया

सेक्टर-1 सरल केंद्र का विस्तार कर उसमें अंत्योदय भवन को शिफ्ट किया गया है। आज से एक ही छत के नीचे लोगों को लाइसेंस, आरसी से लेकर सरकार के विभिन्न विभागों की करीब 115 से ज्यादा योजनाओं का लाभ मिलेगा। हाल ही में जिला प्रशासन की ओर से लाखों रुपए की लागत से सरल केंद्र का विस्तार किया गया।

सरल केंद्र के वेटिंग एरिया को दो भागों में बांटकर एक ओर से अंत्योदय भवन का सेंटर बनाया गया है। दरअसल सरकारी योजनाओं की कागजी कार्रवाई के लिए लोगों को बार-बार चक्कर लगाने पड़ रहे थे। जिसके बाद जिला प्रशासन की ओर से सरल केंद्र का विस्तार कर अंत्योदय भवन को शिफ्ट करने का फैसला लिया गया।

नई बिल्डिंग में परिवार पहचान पत्र के लिए काउंटर बनेगा | जिला प्रशासन की ओर से परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने के लिए जल्द ही डीसी ऑफिस की नई बिल्डिंग में अलग से काउंटर बनाए जाएंगे। इसके लिए प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की मीटिंग हो चुकी है। प्लानिंग के मुताबिक नई बिल्डिंग के ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर काउंटर बनाने के लिए फाइनल मुहर लगनी अभी बाकी है।

एसडीएम डॉ. रिचा राठी ने बताया कि एक ही छत के नीचे लोगों का आरसी लाइसेंस से लेकर विभिन्न विभागों की योजनाओं का काम अब होगा। सेक्टर-6 से अंत्योदय भवन को सरल केंद्र में शिफ्ट किया है।

एसडीएम डॉ. रिचा राठी ने बताया कि एक ही छत के नीचे लोगों का आरसी लाइसेंस से लेकर विभिन्न विभागों की योजनाओं का काम अब होगा। सेक्टर-6 से अंत्योदय भवन को सरल केंद्र में शिफ्ट किया है।

