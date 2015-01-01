पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवेदन:नवोदय विद्यालय में दाखिले के लिए बढ़ाई अंतिम तिथि

पंचकूला4 घंटे पहले
नवोदय विद्यालय में छठी व नौंवी क्लास में प्रवेश एवं चयन परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन भरें जा रहे हैं। जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय में प्रवेश के लिए आवेदन ऑनलाइन ही किए जा सकते हैं। क्लास छठी में दाखिला लेने के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन भरने की तिथि 15 दिसंबर से बढ़ाकर 29 दिसंबर कर दी गई है।

डीसी एवं नवोदय विद्यालय के चेयरमेन मुकेश कुमार आहूजा ने बताया कि नवमी कक्षा में प्रवेश लेने के लिए 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक आवेदन कर सकते है। ऑनलाइन आवेदन के लिए आवेदन विभाग की वेबसाइट navodaya.gov.in पर जाकर भरे जा सकते हैं। डीसी ने बताया कि इससे ज्यादा जानकारी के लिए स्कूल के नंबर 01734-258450 पर संपर्क किया जा सकता है।

प्रवेश संबंधी किसी प्रकार की जानकारी के लिए विभाग की वेबसाइट और जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय में संपर्क कर सकते हैं। जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय की प्रिंसिपल संजू जोशी ने बताया कि मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय, उच्च शिक्षा विभाग एवं भारत सरकार ने जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालयों का आरम्भ गांव के बच्चों की शिक्षा में सुधार को लेकर इनकी शुरुआत की।

