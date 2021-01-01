पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गाइडलाइन:पेंशन धारकाें के लिए परिवार पहचान पत्र जरूरी

पंचकूला4 घंटे पहले
  • डीसी ने ली अधिकारियाें की मीटिंग, उम्र पता करने के लिए मुख्य निर्वाचन आयोग की वेबसाइट पर भी हाेगी जांच

सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग की ओर से लोगों के फायदे के लिए कई योजनाएं चलाई जा रही हैं। जिनमें वृद्धावस्था सम्मान भत्ता, विधवा, निराश्रित महिला को वित्तीय सहायता, दिव्यांग पेंशन, लाडली सुरक्षा भत्ता, बौना भत्ता, मंदबुद्धि बच्चों को वित्तीय सहायता के अलावा ओर भी कई सुविधाएं शामिल हैं।

हरियाणा सरकार की ओर से पेंशन प्राप्त करने वाले सभी लाभपात्रों के लिए परिवार पहचान पत्र आवश्यक कर दिया गया है। डीसी मुकेश कुमार आहुजा ने बताया कि वृद्धावस्था सम्मान भत्ता योजना के तहत जिसकी आयु 60 वर्ष या इससे अधिक हो, पति और पत्नी दोनों की आय 2 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा न हो, ग्रामीण, शहरी क्षेत्रों के लिए पिछले 5 सालाें से रह रहा हो।

इसके लिए आयु प्रमाण पत्र, जन्म प्रमाण पत्र तथा लाभपात्र का अपना आठवीं या दसवीं का स्कूल प्रमाण पत्र लगाना अनिवार्य है। प्रार्थी का वोटर कार्ड या वोटर लिस्ट जिसमें उसकी आयु 60 साल बनती हो, उस वोटर कार्ड को आयु का आंकलन करने के लिए मुख्य निर्वाचन आयोग की वेबसाइट में चेक किया जाएगा, जिसके बाद ही उसकी आयु मान्य होगी।

दिव्यांग कोई भी व्यक्ति स्त्री-पुरुष, जिसकी आयु 18 साल या इससे अधिक हो, वह प्रदेश में पिछले 5 साल से रह रहा हो। उसकी दिव्यांगता 60 प्रतिशत या इससे अधिक होनी चाहिए। पागलपन की स्थिति में आईक्यू 50 से अधिक नहीं होना चाहिए।

उसके निकट संबंधी जैसे माता-पिता, पुत्र, पौत्र का सहारा प्राप्त न हो व उसकी स्वयं की सभी साधनों से आय एक अकुशल मजदूर की न्यूनतम मजदूरी से ज्यादा न हो जो कि लेबर डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से वर्षवार घोषित की जाती है। 60 प्रतिशत या इससे अधिकतता का दिव्यांग प्रमाण पत्र, राशन कार्ड, वोट पहचान पत्र, आधार कार्ड, 5 वर्ष का रिहायशी प्रमाण पत्र या वोटर कार्ड, पानी बिल, बिजली बिल, मकान की रजिस्ट्री, बैंक कापी साफ होनी चाहिए।

जिनके पास कागजात नहीं, उनके लिए मेडिकल बाेर्ड
डीसी ने बताया कि राशन कार्ड, आधार कार्ड, 5 वर्ष का रिहायशी प्रमाण पत्र या वोटर कार्ड, पानी व बिजली बिल, मकान की रजिस्ट्री व बैंक कापी साफ होनी चाहिए। यदि किसी के पास उपरोक्त दस्तावेजों में उसकी आयु सही नहीं पाई जाती है तो सरकार की ओर से ऐसे लाभपात्रों की आयु की जांच के लिए दो सदस्यीय मेडिकल बोर्ड का गठन किया गया है।

वह बोर्ड ऐसे लाेगाें की आयु की जांच करेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि विधवा, बेसहारा पेंशन कोई भी विधवा, बेसहारा महिला जैसे पति 100 प्रतिशत, निशक्त, तलाकशुदा, पति लापता हो या अविवाहित हो और कोई भी सहारा न हो।

वह हरियाणा मे पांच वर्ष या अधिक समय से रह रही हो। प्रार्थी के परिवार की सभी साधनों से सालाना आय 2 लाख रुपए से अधिक नहीं होनी चाहिए। 5 साल का रिहायशी प्रमाण पत्र या वोटर कार्ड, पानी व बिजली बिल, मकान की रजिस्ट्री लगाना अनिवार्य है।

