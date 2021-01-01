पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ओपन किसान मंडी:10 महीने के बाद कल से दोबारा शुरू होगी किसान मंडी, हफ्ते में 6 दिन लगेगी

संजीव रामपाल | पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
पंचकूला में किसान मंडी में ऐसी रहती है लोगों की भीड़(फाइल फोटो)
  • लोगों को घर द्वार पर सस्ते दाम पर मिलेंगे फल-सब्जियां

शहर में बुधवार से किसान मंडी दोबारा शुरू होगी। ऐसे में अलग-अलग सेक्टरों में लोगों को घर के नजदीक जायज रेट में फल व सब्जियां मिलेंगी। कोराेना काे फैलने से रोकने के लिए मार्च 2020 में किसान मंडी बंद कर दी गई थी। 10 महीने से किसान मंडी बंद होने से शहरवासी फल व सब्जियां खरीदने के लिए गलियों में आने वाले रेहड़ी वाले, मार्केटों में खड़े रेहड़ी व फड़ी वालों पर ही निर्भर थे।

ये रेहड़ी व फड़ी वाले लोगों से फलों व सब्जियों के मुंह मांगा दाम वसूल रहे थे। इस कारण लोगों को करीब 40 से 60 रुपए मंहगी सब्जियां और फल मिल रहे थे। पहले किसान मंडी केले 30 से 40 रुपए दर्जन मिल जाते थे। रेहड़ी-फड़ी वालाें से यही केले 60 से 80 रुपए दर्जन में मिल रहे हैं। इसी तरह किसान मंडी में पपीता 25 से 30 रुपए किलो में मिल जाता था जोकि रेहड़ी-फड़ी वालों से 40 रुपए किलो में मिल रहा है। इसी तरह बाकी फल व सब्जियां भी लोगों को महंगे रेट में मिल रही है।

अपनी मंडी में पंचकूला व आसपास के एरिया में खेती करने वाले किसान सीधी अपनी ट्रैक्टर टोलियों में सब्जियां व फल लाते हैं। बीच में किसी तरह का मिडलमैन न होने के कारण लोगों को सस्ते रेट में फल, सब्जियां मिल जाती हैं। शहर में केवल सेक्टर 20 में मंडी हैं। इस मंडी में जाने के लिए सेक्टर-1 से 19 के निवासियों को फ्लाईओवर क्रॉस करना पड़ता है।

यह मंडी दूर पड़ने के कारण हर किसी के लिए यहां जाकर फल व सब्जियां खरीदना संभव नहीं हो पाता है। इस वजह से बीते कुछ दिनों से विभिन्न सामाजिक संगठन और रेजिडेंट्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशंस किसान मंडी को दोबारा शुरू करने की मांग कर रहे थे। इस एसोसिएशंस की ओर से नगर निगम कमिश्नर और मेयर को ज्ञापन भी सौंपे गए थे।

किसान व फल और सब्जी विक्रेता भी किसान मंडी दोबारा शुरू करने की मांग कर रहे थे। पहले किसान मंडी विभिन्न सेक्टरों में हफ्ते में पांच दिन लगती थी। अब किसान मंडी को हफ्ते में छह दिन लगाने का फैसला किया गया है। पहले मंगलवार को सेक्टर-15, शनिवार को सेक्टर-14 और शुक्रवार को सेक्टर-5 में मंडी लगती थी।

नगर निगम में कार्यकारी अधिकारी जरनैल सिंह का कहना है कि अब हफ्ते में छह दिन विभिन्न सेक्टरों में किसान मंडी लगेगी। यह मंडी एमडीसी, सेक्टर-5, 14, 15, 16 और 26 में लगेगी। उनका कहना है कि कोशिश होगी की हफ्ते में सातों दिन अलग-अलग जगह किसान मंडी लगाई जाए।

अब निगम देखेगा किसान मंडी...

लॉकडाउन से पहले किसान मंडी लगवाने का जिम्मा हरियाणा स्टेट एग्रीकल्चर एंड मार्केटिंग बोर्ड के पास था। अब मंडी बोर्ड के बजाय अपनी मंडी की देखरेख का जिम्मा पंचकूला नगर निगम संभालेगा। किसान मंडी पंचकूला नगर निगम की जमीन पर लग रही थी लेकिन इसके बदले में नगर निगम को कुछ नहीं मिल रहा था। किसान मंडी लगाने से होने वाली सारी आमदनी मंडी बोर्ड को मिल रही थी। अब पंचकूला नगर निगम की ओर से मंडी से आमदनी भी होगी जिससे रेवेन्यू बढ़ेगा।

किसान मंडी बुधवार से शहर में दोबारा लगनी शुरू हो जाएगी। अब इसकी देखरेख का जिम्मा पंचकूला नगर निगम देखेगा। पहले शहर में पांच दिन किसान मंडी लगती थी जिसे अब बढ़ाकर छह दिन किया जा रहा है। इस किसान मंडी में करीब 500-600 लोग बैठकर फल व सब्जी बेच अपनी रोजी-रोटी कमा सकेंगे।

इसके अलावा विभिन्न सेक्टरों में वेंडिंग जोन भी तैयार कर लिए गए हैं। इन वेंडिंग जोन में करीब एक हजार रेहड़ी-फड़ी वाले एडजस्ट हो सकेंगे। इसके बाद कहीं भी किसी को रेहड़ी-फड़ी लगाने की इजाजत नहीं होगी। -कुलभूषण गोयल, मेयर, नगर निगम

