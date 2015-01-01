पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:बाजरे की फसल बेचने के लिए दर-दर भटक रहे गणेशपुर के किसान

  • किसानों ने कहा-फसल के रजिस्ट्रेशन की समस्या के कारण हो रही दिक्कत

बरवाला ब्लॉक के गांव गणेशपुर में किसानों ने पहले तो प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री की अपील पर धान की फसल को छोड़कर बाजरे की फसल काश्त की, लेकिन अब उनको अपनी बाजरे की फसल बेचने के लिए दर-दर भटकना पड़ रहा है।

गांव गणेशपुर के किसान दयाल चंद, धर्मपाल, जिया राम, पाला राम, सोमा राम, प्रवेश कुमार, राज कुमार, श्याम लाल, गुरमेल, बालक राम, जगदीश चंद, जय सिंह आदि ने बताया कि गांव में लगभग 80 एकड़ जमीन पर बाजरे की फसल की पैदावार की थी। पहले तो मेरी फसल मेरा ब्योरा पोर्टल पर गणेशपुर गांव का नाम ही नहीं था।

जिसको लेकर गांव वालों ने मुख्यमंत्री तक के पास गुहार लगानी पड़ी तब जाकर गांव गणेशपुर का नाम पोर्टल में आना शुरू हुआ। लेकिन गांव का नाम पोर्टल में आने के बाद जब भी पोर्टल में किसान अपनी बाजरे की फसल का पंजीकरण करने के लिए आवेदन करते हैं तो भूमि के खसरा नंबर पर पहले ही किसी ओर के नाम पर पंजीकरण होने बारे दर्शाया जा रहा है।

जबकि गांव के किसी भी किसान का अब तक बाजरे की फसल का पंजीकरण नहीं हो सका है। जिस कारण किसानों का बाजरा घर पर ही पड़ा हुआ है। किसानों ने कहा कि वे अपनी इस समस्या के समाधान को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री, जिला उपायुक्त एवं अन्य प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के पास तक गुहार लगा चुके हैं लेकिन उनकी कहीं कोई सुनवाई नहीं हो रही है।

किसानों ने कहा कि अगर हमारी इस समस्या का समाधान न हुआ तो वे मजबूरीवंश प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री, कृषि मंत्री व उपायुक्त के आवास पर बाजरा ले जाकर प्रदर्शन करेंगें।

