सेवार्निवत कर्मियों की परेशानी:6 सालों से पेंशन की राह ताक रहे एचएमटी के पूर्व कर्मचारी

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
एचएमटी बचाओ संघर्ष समिति के संरक्षक विजय बंसल एडवोकेट ने भाजपा सरकार पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि 6 साल बीतने के बाद भी सरकार ने एचएमटी के सेवानिवृत्त कर्मचारियों को वृद्धावस्था पेंशन देने बारे कोई योजना नहीं बनाई व कर्मचारी सरकार के झूठे वायदों के सहारे आस में 6 साल से इंतजार में है कहा कि कर्मचारियों को पेंशन न देकर भाजपा सरकार ने सेवार्निवत कर्मियों पर कर्मचारी विरोधी नीतियां थोपी है।

समिति द्वारा इससे पूर्व मुख्य सचिव हरियाणा सरकार व प्रधान सचिव, हरियाणा सामाजिक सशक्तीकरण व न्याय को कानूनी नोटिस भेजकर कहा था कि एचएमटी के सेवानिवृत कर्मचारियों की वृद्धावस्था पेंशन जल्द रिलीज की जाए।

बंसल ने हरियाणा की भाजपा सरकार की नीतियों को कर्मचारी विरोधी बताया, एचएमटी के सेवानिवृत कर्मचारियों की वृद्धावस्था पेंशन देने बारे भाजपा सरकार बीते 6 सालों में योजना बनाने में असक्षम साबित हुई है। हरियाणा की भाजपा ने 6 साल के शासन काल में केवल गुमराह करने का कार्य किया।

मशीन टूलस के सेवानिवृत कर्मचारियों के बक़ाया भत्ते भी नहीं मिले है। विजय बंसल ने कहा कर्मचारी अधर में लटके पड़े है व सरकार इन कर्मियों को अनदेखा करने का कार्य कर रही है। कर्मचारियों ने कई बार भाजपा विधायक से मुलाकात की पर हर बार उन्हें झूठा दिलासा देकर भेज दिया जाता है।

बंसल ने 2014 से 2019 तक एचएमटी के सेवानिवृत कर्मचारियों की वृद्धावस्था पेंशन देने बारे कई ज्ञापन पत्र मुय मंत्री एवं राज्य पाल को दिए परन्तु इस क्षेत्र से भेदभावपूर्ण रवैए के कारण हरियाणा सरकार ने 5 सालों में 2 बार एचएमटी के सेवा निवृत कर्मचारियों की वृद्धावस्था पेंशन देने की मांग को खारिज कर दिया।

