पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:बतौड़ के सरकारी स्कूल को सैनिटाइज करवाया गया

बरवालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

खंड बरवाला के गांव बतौड़ के सरकारी स्कूल में टीचरों व मिड-डे मिल वर्कर्स में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमण के मामले लगातार बढ़ने के साथ ही ग्राम पंचायत बतौड़ भी सतर्क है। ग्राम पंचायत बतौड़ के सरपंच लक्ष्मण बतौड़ ने कहा कि ग्राम पंचायत बतौड़ द्वारा स्कूल के कमरों में कोरोना वायरस से बचने के लिए सैनिटाइजर का छिड़काव करवाया गया।

सरपंच लक्ष्मण बतौड़ ने गांव के लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि अपने घरों के आसपास कूड़ा-कचरा व गंदगी इक्ट‌्ठी न होने दें इससे और बीमारी फैलती है। तथा सफाई कर्मचारियों को भी हिदायत दी है कि सफाई के प्रति लापरवाही न बरते। सभी जगहों पर सैनिटाइजर का छिड़काव करवाने की कोशिश की जा रही है।

वहीं बच्चों और बुजुर्गों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए। बिना मास्क के घर से बाहर न निकलें। दो गज की दूरी का ध्यान रखें। लोगों को कहा कि कोरोना वायरस को लेकर घबराए नहीं सतर्क रहे। जिन लोगों को बुखार, कफ या सांस में तकलीफ की शिकायत है।

उन्हें मास्क पहनना चाहिए और तुरंत डॉक्टर के पास जाना चाहिए। कोरोना वायरस को दूर करने के लिए खुद को जागरूक करंे और दूसरों को भी इसके प्रति जागरूक करें ताकि काेरोना से बचा जा सकेे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें