पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई करने की मांग:सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन सौंप की दहेज लोभियों को कड़ी सजा देने की मांग

सतनाली मंडी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हरियाणा में दहेज लोभियों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई करने की मांग को लेकर राजपूत सभा महेंद्रगढ़ के पूर्व प्रधान सवाई सिंह राठौड़ एवं एक छोटी सी पहल ग्रामीण सेवा ट्रस्ट के पदाधिकारियों द्वारा मंगलवार को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम उपतहसील सतनाली में एक ज्ञापन सौंपा। मुख्यमंत्री के नाम सौंपे गए ज्ञापन में उन्होंने प्रदेश में दहेज लोभियों पर कड़ा कानून बनाए जाने की मांग की गई।

इस मौके पर राजपूत सभा महेंद्रगढ़ के पूर्व प्रधान सवाई सिंह राठौड़ ने कहा कि आज सामाजिक तौर पर अनेक ऐसी परंपराएं हैं जो बदलते समय के साथ विकराल रूप धरण करती जा रही हैं जिसमें दहेज प्रथा भी ऐसी ही एक कुरीति है जिसने न जाने कितने परिवारों को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस प्रथा के अंतर्गत युवती का पिता उसे ससुराल विदा करते समय तोहफे और धन देता है लेकिन अब यही धन वैवाहिक संबंध तय करने का माध्यम बन गया है और वर पक्ष के दहेज लोभी मुंह मांगे धन की आशा करने लगे हैं और ना मिलने पर स्त्री का शोषण व प्रताड़ित किया जाना कोई बड़ी बात नहीं है। इसलिए आवश्यक है कि ऐसे दहेज के लोभियों को कड़ी सजा देने के लिए कड़ा कानून बनाया जाए।

इस मौके पर उपस्थित लोगों ने ज्ञापन सौंपकर मुख्यमंत्री से प्रदेश में दहेज लोभियों को सजा देने के लिए कड़ा कानून बनाए जाने की मांग की। इस मौके पर राजपूत सभा महेंद्रगढ़ के पूर्व प्रधान सवाई सिंह राठौड़, शिवकुमार, मुरारीलाल, एक छोटी सी पहल से नीरज, बलबीर सिंह, आदि अनेक लोग उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें