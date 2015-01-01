पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दूसरों को नसीहत, खुद मियां फजीहत:कोरोना के खिलाफ पाठ पढ़ाने वाला स्वास्थ्य विभाग ही इकट्‌ठी कर रहा भीड़

पंचकूला3 घंटे पहले
साेमवार काे सेक्टर-6 जनरल अस्पताल के साथ स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से सिविल सर्जन की पुरानी बिल्डिंग की ऑक्शन करवाई गई। इस दौरान पीडब्ल्यूडी और प्रशासनिक अधिकारी भी माैजूद रहे। लेकिन ज्यादा हैरानी की बात ये है कि लोगों को जागरूक करने वाला विभाग ही नियमों की अवहेलना कर रहा है।

ऑक्शन में आए लाेगाें ने न मास्क लगाया और न दूरी रखी। जिन्हें न ताे विभाग के डाॅक्टराें ने और न ही पीडब्ल्यूडी व प्रशासनिक अधिकारियाें ने राेका। जबकि, प्रशासन और स्वास्थ्य विभाग रोजाना अभियान के तहत जागरूक करता है।

पुलिस पीसीआर आई और चली गई, लेकिन भीड़ बरकरार रही...

सिविल सर्जन की पुरानी बिल्डिंग की ऑक्शन के लिए लाेगाें ने सुबह करीब 9 बजे ही आना शुरू कर दिया था। इस दौरान 11 बजे तक करीब 50 से 60 लाेग इकट्‌ठा हाे गए। हैरानी की बात यह है कि पीसीआर आने के बाद भी लाेगाें काे दाे गज की दूरी बनाने के लिए नहीं कहा गया।

वहीं, पंचकूला विकास मंच के सदस्य राकेश अग्रवाल ने ऑक्शन की फाेटाे डीसी मुकेश कुमार आहुजा और विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञान चंद गुप्ता काे भेजी है। जिसमें मंच की ओर से जिले में ऐसी लापरवाही में अधिकारियाें पर एक्शन लेने के लिए कहा गया है।

ऐसा कुछ नहीं था कि ऑक्शन में भीड़ लगी थी
सिविल सर्जन ऑफिस की पुरानी बिल्डिंग की ऑक्शन हाे गई है। इसके लिए हमने पूरे बंदाेबस्त किए थे। सभी लाेग बिल्डिंग में आ गए थे, उसके बाद हमने उन्हें खुले में भेज दिया। मैं खुद माैके पर थी और डीसी सर की नाॅलेज में भी मामला था। पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिकारी भी माैके पर थे। ऐसा कुछ नहीं है कि ऑक्शन में आए लाेगाें ने भीड़ लगा रखी थी।
डाॅ. नीरू कपूर, एडिशनल सीएमओ

बिल्डिंग विभाग की ताे जिम्मेदारी भी उन्हीं की
सेक्टर-6 जनरल अस्पताल में जाे बिल्डिंग की ऑक्शन हुई है, वाे स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने करवाई है। मैं इस बारे में सीएमओ से बात करता हूं, इसकी जिम्मेवारी हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट की ही थी, क्याेंकि जिस बिल्डिंग की ऑक्शन थी वाे हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट की ही थी। इस बारे में सीएमओ से बात करके पता लगाया जाएगा, कहां पर दिक्कत आई है।
अमित मलिक, एक्सईएन, पीडब्ल्यूडी

सिर्फ 32 लाेग आए थे, जिम्मेदारी स्वास्थ्य विभाग की
ऐसा नहीं है कि जाे लाेग ऑक्शन में आए थे, उन्हाेंने साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं रखी। ऑक्शन में सिर्फ 32 लाेग आए थे, इन लाेगाें काे विभाग की तरफ से मास्क भी दिए गए और दूरी करने के लिए भी कहा गया। इसके बाद पुलिस काे भी बुलाया गया था, जिन्हाेंने लाेगाें काे दूरी बनाने के लिए कहा। यहां पर बंदाेबस्त करने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने काम करना था।
सतपाल कादियान, जेई, पीडब्ल्यूडी

