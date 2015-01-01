पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण का तैयारी:स्वाथ्य विभाग की टीम लोगों को कर रही है कोरोना के प्रति जागरूक

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
नगर निगम पंचकूला द्वारा परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने का कार्य तेजी से आरंभ किया गया है। लोगों की सुविधा के लिए निगम द्वारा इस संबंध में 22 सेंटर स्थापित किए गए हैं। परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने के लिए नगर निगम के कार्यकारी अभियंता अंकित लौहान को ऑल ओवर इंचार्ज नियुक्त किया गया है। जबकि निगम के इंजीनियर हरिंद्र सेठी को सहायक नियुक्त किया गया है।

इस कार्यक्रम को सफलतापूर्वक करने के लिए संबंधित अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों को प्रशिक्षण भी मुहैया करवाया गया है, ताकि उन्हें इस कार्य में किसी प्रकार की दिक्कत न आए। सुबह 9 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक यह कार्य किया जाएगा और शनिवार व रविवार को अवकाश रहेगा।

निगम अधिकारियाें ने लोगों से आग्रह करते हुए कहा कि जिन्होंने अभी तक अपना परिवार पहचान पत्र नहीं बनवाया है, वह सभी प्राथमिकता के आधार पर अपने परिवार पहचान पत्र संबंधित केंद्रों पर जाकर अवश्य बनवाएं। परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने की दिशा में लोगों की सुविधा के लिए विभिन्न जगहों पर 22 सेंटर स्थापित किए गए हैं।

सेंटर में सुबह 9 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक हाेगा काम...

निगम अधिकारियाें ने बताया कि सेक्टर-10 व सेक्टर-12 व सेक्टर-12ए में स्थित सामुदायिक केंद्र, सेक्टर-14 स्थित गर्ल्ज काॅलेज, सेक्टर-11 स्थित सामुदायिक केंद्र, सेक्टर-15 स्थित राजकीय कन्या सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल, सेक्टर-4 स्थित सामुदायिक केंद्र, सेक्टर-17 स्थित राजकीय हाई स्कूल, सेक्टर-19 व सेक्टर-9 स्थित सामुदायिक केंद्र, सेक्टर-7 स्थित राजकीय सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल शामिल हैं।

इसके अलासेक्टर-1 स्थित राजकीय महाविद्यालय, सेक्टर-21 स्थित सामुदायिक केंद्र, सेक्टर-20 स्थित राजकीय संस्कृति माॅडल स्कूल, सेक्टर-20 के सामुदायिक केंद्र, बीड़ घग्गर के राजकीय सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल में, सेक्टर-23 व सेक्टर-27 के सामुदायिक केंद्र, रामगढ़ के राजकीय सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल, नग्गल के राजकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय, सेक्टर-4 स्थित सीएफसी सेंटर, सेक्टर-26 स्थित सीएफसी सेंटर व सामुदायिक केंद्र में परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाए जा रहे है।

