निर्देश:एचएसवीपी की ऑक्शन पर हाईकोर्ट ने रोक लगाई

पंचकूला
एक के बाद एक लगातार कई ऑक्शन करने वाले एचएसवीपी की इस बार होने वाली ऑक्शन पर रोक लग गई है। हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण को हाईकोर्ट की ओर से इस बारे में निर्देश जारी किए हुए हैं। जिसके चलते पंचकूला के साथ साथ पूरे हरियाणा में कई जगहों पर होने वाली ऑक्शन को कैंसिल कर दिया गया है।

बड़ी बात यह है कि इस बारे में एचएसवीपी की ओर से सभी इस्टेट ऑफिसों को तो मैसेज भेज दिया है, लेकिन पब्लिक को इस बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं दी गई है। कारण, ऑर्डर को न बताए बिना ही अब रजिस्ट्रेशन को ऑनलाइन रोक दिया गया है।

असल में हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण (एचएसवीपी) ने पंचकूला के साथ साथ पूरे हरियाणा में कॉमर्शियल और रेजीडेंशियल ऑक्शन को रखा था। जिसमें शहर के कुछ प्लॉट्स और कुछ सेक्टरों की कॉमर्शियल प्रॉपर्टी को शामिल किया गया था।

यह जारी किए गए हैं ऑर्डर: एचएसवीपी हेड ऑफिस की ओर इस ऑक्शन को कैंसिल कर दिया गया है। इस बारे सभी इस्टेट ऑफिसों को भी नोटिस भेज दिया गया है। क्यों कि जब भी ऑक्शन होती है, तो उस दौरान उस शहर के इस्टेट ऑफिसर की आईडी को सस्पैंड कर दिया जाता है। सारी मैनेजमेंट को हेड ऑफिस और एकाउंट ब्रांच की ओर चलाया जाता है।

ऐसे में सभी को कहा गया है, जिस दिन ऑक्शन को किया जाना था, उस दिन आईडी चलती रहेगी। वहीं इस ऑक्शन को अभी तत्काल प्रभाव से कैंसिल कर दिया गया है। इन्हीं प्रॉपर्टी को लेकर अगले कुछ दिनों में दोबारा से ऑक्शन को करवाया जा सकता है। जिसके लिए अभी डेट तय नहीं की गई है। इस बारे में हेड ऑफिस की ओर से सारी सर्कूलर जारी किया जाएगा।

त्योहार के सीजन में लगा झटका...

त्योहार के सीजन में ऑक्शन रखने पर एचएसवीपी को उम्मीद थी कि इस बार मार्केट में रखी जा रही प्रॉपर्टीज में से ज्यादातर बिक जाएंगी। इसी प्लानिंग से प्रॉपर्टी को रखा गया था, लेकिन अब ऐन मौके पर इस ऑक्शन को डिटेल करना पड़ा है। इस बार पंचकूला के साथ-साथ हिसार, फरीदाबाद, अंबाला, जगधारी, कैथल, कनराल, शाहबाद, हासी, सिरसा, फतेहाबाद, दादरी, सफीदों की प्रॉपर्टी को शामिल किया गया था।

सबसे बड़ी बात यह है कि इस ऑक्शन को वैसे तो एचएसवीपी ने कैंसिल कर दिया था। डिटे के ऑर्डर इस्टेट ऑफिसों में भेज दिए हैं, लेकिन पब्लिक को इस ऑर्डर के बारे में जानकारी नहीं दी गई है। ऐसे में लोगों को इस बारे में जानकारी ही नहीं है।

लिहाजा वह रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा रहे हैं। साइट पर जाने पर रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं हो रहा है। लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। क्योंकि उन्हें लग रहा है कि साइट में कुछ परेशानी है। लिहाजा, एचएसवीपी की ओर से इस बारे में कोई जानकारी ही नहीं दी गई है।

हाईकोर्ट से जारी हुआ है ऑॅर्डर...

असल में सारी ऑक्शन को हेड ऑफिस की ओर से मेंटेन किया जाता है। इस बारे में इस्टेट ऑफिस का काम सिर्फ संभावित प्रॉपर्टी की लिस्ट, कलेक्टर रेट, रिजर्व प्राइस को बताना होता है। उसके बाद हेड ऑफिस की एकाउंट ब्रांच की ओर से आईटी विंग के सााथ मिलकर इस ऑक्शन को करवाया जाता है।

इस ऑक्शन के कैंसिल होने का कारण हाईकोर्ट की ओर से जारी किया गया स्टे ऑर्डर है, जिसे हेड ऑफिस में भेजा गया है। अपनी साख पर असर न पड़े इसलिए हेड ऑफिस की ओर से इस बारे में इस्टेट ऑफिस को भी कोई जानकारी नहीं दी गई है। बस ऑक्शन की तय की गई डेट को कैंसिल करने के लिए कहा गया है। हाईकोर्ट ने एक मामले में एचएसवीपी से जवाब भी मांगा है, जिसके बाद यह ऑर्डर दिया गया है।

