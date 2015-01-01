पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाउसिंग बोर्ड की समस्या:लॉकडाउन खुलने के 90 दिन बाद भी हाउसिंग बोर्ड का डाटा अपडेट नहीं

पंचकूला5 घंटे पहले
पंचकूला तहसील में पहुंचे लोग।
  • हाउसिंग बोर्ड के सेक्रेटरी बोले- प्रॉपर्टी ऑनलाइन का चल रहा काम, अगले महीने से नहीं आएगी दिक्कत

लॉकडाउन खत्म होने के बाद जून महीने से तहसील के सॉफ्टवेयर में बदलाव कर लोगों की रजिस्ट्रियां हो रही थी। एचएसवीपी से लेकर नगर निगम, एचएसआईआईडीसी, ग्रुप हाउसिंग सोसायटी की ओर से प्रॉपर्टी का डाटा ऑनलाइन अपलोड कर दिया गया था।

हैरानी की बात यह है कि सितंबर से लेकर अब तक 90 दिन बाद भी हरियाणा हाउसिंग बोर्ड की ओर से प्रॉपर्टी का डाटा अपलोड नहीं किया गया है। एेसे में पंचकूला समेत राज्य के कई जिलों में हाउसिंग बोर्ड की प्रॉपर्टी की रजिस्ट्री का काम नहीं हो पा रहा है।

प्रॉपर्टी की रजिस्ट्री के लिए लोगों को जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों के दफ्तरों के चक्कर काटने पड़ रहे हैं। वहीं, जिनकी पहुंच प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों तक है उनकी प्रॉपर्टी की रजिस्ट्री ऑफलाइन मोड पर की जा रही है।

एसोसिएशन भी कर चुकी है मांग...

हरियाणा स्टेट प्रॉपर्टी डीलर्स एसोसिएशन के सदस्य हाउसिंग बोर्ड की प्रॉपर्टी के रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए प्रशासनिक व हाउसिंग बोर्ड के अधिकारियों से मिलकर उनसे डाटा जल्द से जल्द अपलोड करवाने की मांग कर चुके हैं। सदस्यों की मानें प्रशासन की लेटलतीफी की वजह से हाउसिंग बोर्ड की प्रॉपर्टी की रजिस्ट्री नहीं हो पा रही और लोग परेशान हो रहे हैं।

कमर्शियल प्लॉट्स की रजिस्ट्री नहीं हो रही...पिछले साल एचएसवीपी ने इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया फेज-1 व 2 का एरिया एचएसआईआईडीसी को ट्रांसफर किया था। जिसके बाद अब एचएसआईआईडीसी को प्लॉट्स की आईडी बनानी होती हैं। अब तहसील के सॉफ्टवेयर हैरिस में एचएसआईआईडीसी के उक्त एरिया के प्लॉट्स की आईडी न होने की वजह से रजिस्ट्रियां नहीं हो रही है।
बार-बार तहसील के चक्कर काट रहे हैं

सेक्टर-16 के रजत बंसल ने बताया कि हाउसिंग बोर्ड के मकान की रजिस्ट्री के लिए वे काफी समय से पंचकूला तहसील के चक्कर काट रहे हैं लेकिन उनकी रजिस्ट्री नहीं हो रही है। इनका एक ही जवाब होता है कि अभी तक डाटा अपलोड नहीं हुआ है। सेक्टर-25 के रहने वाले कुलवंत राणा ने बताया कि उन्हें पिंजौर हिमशिखा में मकान की रजिस्ट्री करवानी है लेकिन हाउसिंग बोर्ड का डाटा तहसील के सॉफ्टवेयर में अपडेट न होने से रजिस्ट्री नहीं हो रही है। जबकि मैंने बयाना भी दे दिया।

हेल्प डेस्क न होने से लोगों को लगाने पड़ रहे चक्कर...सरकार की ओर से तहसील के कामों को ऑनलाइन किए जाने के बाद लोगों की ओर से अपने घर ही बैठकर टोकन के लिए आवेदन दिया जा रहा है। कई बार टोकन के आवेदन के दौरान गलत प्रक्रिया का चयन करने की वजह से तहसील में उनका काम नहीं हो पाता। ऐसे में लोगों की ओर से जिला प्रशासन से तहसील में हेल्प डेस्क लगाने की मांग की जा रही है ताकि किसी भी तरह की कागजी कार्रवाई के लिए वह उनसे मदद ले सकें।

क्या कहना है सेक्रेटरी का...हाउसिंग बोर्ड की सेक्रेटरी गगनदीप सिंह ने बताया कि बोर्ड की ओर से राज्य के सभी जिलों की प्रॉपर्टी का डाटा ऑनलाइन अपलोड किया जा रहा है। अगले महीने तक डाटा अपलोड हो जाएगा। फिर रजिस्ट्री में कोई परेशानी नहीं होगी।

क्या कहना है डीसी का...डीसी मुकेश कुमार आहुजा ने बताया कि हाउसिंग बोर्ड के अधिकारी से डाटा अपलोड को लेकर बात हुई है। जल्द ही डाटा अपलोड हो जाएगा और उसके बाद रजिस्ट्री में कोई भी परेशानी नहीं होगी।

