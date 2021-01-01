पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:सेक्टर-7 और एमडीसी सेक्टर-4 में सामाजिक-धार्मिक संस्थाओं को 99 साल के पट्‌टे पर साइट देगा एचएसवीपी

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आवेदन करने वाली संस्थाओं का होगा इंटरव्यू, फिर तय होगा कि साइट किसे दी जाए

पंचकूला के साथ-साथ हरियाणा के सात शहरों में जनहित का काम करने वाली और धार्मिक संस्थाओं को अब एचएसवीपी की ओर से साइट अलॉट की जाएगी ताकि उन साइट पर वे धार्मिक और सामाजिक कार्य कर सके। इसके लिए एक ओर जहां एचएसवीपी को मोटी राशि का भुगतान करना होगा, वहीं, संस्थाओं की ओर से किए गए सामाजिक और धार्मिक कार्यों का पूरा हवाला देने के साथ-साथ इंटरव्यू भी देना होगा।

इसके बाद ही इन साइट्स को अलॉट किया जाएगा। असल में हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण (एचएसवीपी) की ओर से किसी शहर का ब्ल्यू प्रिंट तैयार करने के दौरान, सेक्टरों का नक्शा तय करने के समय कुछ साइट्स को धार्मिक और सामाजिक संस्थाओं के लिए रिजर्व रखा जाता है जिन्हें सही रेट पर ये साइट सरकार और विभाग की पॉलिसी के अनुसार दी जाती हैं।

वैसे तो पंचकूला के साथ-साथ गुरूग्राम, फरीदाबाद, हिसार, हांसी, करनाल में कुल 15 साइट को पब्लिकली किया गया है। वहीं उसके साथ-साथ पंचकूला के सेक्टर-7 में दो और एमडीसी सेक्टर-4 में भैंसा टिब्बा के साथ ही दो साइट को अब पब्लिकली किया गया है। जिन्हें कोई भी धार्मिक और सामाजिक कार्य करने वाली संस्था अलॉट करवा सकती है।

इन साइट के लिए आवेदन करने के लिए एचएसवीपी ने एक पूरा क्राईटेरिया तय किया है। इसके हिसाब से फाॅर्म भरकर यहां इस्टेट ऑफिस में 15 फरवरी तक जमा करवाना होगा। वहीं, इस फार्म में अपनी सामाजिक या धार्मिक संस्था के बारे में पूरी जानकारी देनी होगी। जिसके बाद एचएसवीपी की एक कमेटी उस संस्था के प्रतिनिधि का इंटरव्यू लेगी।

उस इंटरव्यू में पास होने वाली संस्था को ही ये साइट दी जाएंगी। इस बारे में एचएसवीपी की ओर से जारी किए गए लेटर में संस्था को अपने सामाजिक और धार्मिक कामों के बारे में पूरी जानकारी देनी होगी। वहीं सबसे बड़ी बात यह है, कि ये साइट एचएसवीपी की ओर से 99 साल के पट्‌टे के एवज में दी जाएंगी।

सेक्टर-7 में 9625 और एमडीसी सेक्टर-4 में 9625 रुपए वर्ग मीटर रेट...

सेक्टर-7 में साइट नंबर एक और दो को इस लिस्ट में रखा गया है। जिसे सामाजिक / धर्मार्थ संस्था के लिए तय किया गया है। इसका क्षेत्रफल एक हजार वर्गमीटर है। जबकि प्रति वर्ग मीटर का रेट 9625 रुपए तय किया गया है। इसके हिसाब से दोनों साइट का रिजर्व प्राइस 96 लाख 25 हजार रुपए प्रति साइट के हिसाब से रखा गया है। एमडीसी सेक्टर-4 में एक साइट को रखा गया है। इ

सकी लोकेशन भैंसा टिब्बा में पुलिस थाने के पास है। इसे सामाजिक और धर्मार्थ संस्थाओं के लिए ओपन किया गया है, जबकि इसका क्षेत्रफल 1294.99 वर्गमीटर है। वहीं प्रति वर्ग मीटर का रेट 9625 रुपए के हिसाब से तय किया गया है। इस साइट का रिजर्व प्राइस 1 करोड़ 24 लाख 64 हजार 279 रुपए रखा गया है।

एमडीसी सेक्टर-4 में एक अन्य साइट यहां रेल विहार के करीब है। इसे भी सामाजिक और धार्मिक कोई भी संस्था ले सकती है। इसका क्षेत्रफल 2225.77 वर्ग मीटर है। जो 9625 रुपए प्रति वर्गमीटर के हिसाब से तय किया गया है। इसका रिजर्व प्राइस 2 करोड़ 14 लाख 23 हजार 37 रुपए रखा गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser