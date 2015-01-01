पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन:कोरोना से बचना है तो मास्क, सैनिटाइजर बेहद जरूरी, भीड़ से भी दूर रहे: डॉ. वीना सिंह

पंचकूला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विश्वास फाउंडेशन और श्री कृष्णा गऊ सेवा ग्रुप बतौड़ ने लगाया रक्तदान शिविर

कोरोना वायरस का खतरा फिर से बढ़ गया है और अब दोबारा से मरीज बढ़ने लगे हैं। ऐसे में कुछ लोग न तो मास्क लगा रहे हैं और न ही दो गज की दूरी रख रहे हैं, जिससे ऐसे लोगों को वायरस होने का काफी चांस बढ़ जाता है। अगर कोई व्यक्ति मास्क नहीं लगा रहा और 2 गज की दूरी भी नहीं रख बाहर तो वह खुद तो संक्रमित होगा ही, इसके साथ-साथ वह अपने परिवार को भी खतरे में डाल सकता है।

ऐसे में लोगों को अपने साथ-साथ अपनी फैमिली को भी कोरोना से बचाने के लिए घर से बाहर निकलते हुए मास्क पहनना चाहिए और भीड़भाड़ वाले एरिया से दूरी बनानी चाहिए। यह कहना है डिप्टी डायरेक्टर हेल्थ सर्विसिस हरियाणा डॉ. वीणा सिंह का, जिन्होंने रक्तदान शिविर के दाैरान लाेगाें काे काेराेना वायरस काे लेकर अवेयर भी किया।

वहीं, विश्वास फाउंडेशन व श्री कृष्णा गऊ सेवा ग्रुप बतौड़ ने मिलकर गांव छटटान के कम्युनिटी सेंटर में रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। अब काेराेना काल में खून की कमी के चलते उसकी कमी काे पूरा करने के लिए रक्त दान शिविर लगाया गया। शिविर सुबह 10 बजे शुरू हुआ और दोपहर बाद 2:30 बजे तक चला। रक्त एकत्रित करने के लिए ब्लड बैंक सिविल अस्पताल सेक्टर-6 पंचकूला से डॉक्टर्स की टीम आई।

इस रक्तदान शिविर में 70 लोगों ने रक्तदान करने के लिए पंजीकृत करवाया। 5 को स्क्रीनिंग के दौरान रिजेक्ट कर दिया। कुल 65 रक्तदानियों ने अपनी स्वेच्छा से रक्तदान किया। रक्त डॉक्टर मनोज त्यागी की निगरानी में लिया गया। विश्वास फाउंडेशन की महासचिव साध्वी नीलिमा विश्वास के निर्देशन में लगाए गए इस रक्तदान शिविर का उद्घाटन गांव छटटान के सरपंच सतीश कुमार, रामकरण नम्बरदार, किरणपाल व सुरेंदर कुमार ने किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें