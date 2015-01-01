पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेखौफ माफिया:पंचकूला की नदियों में दिनदिहाड़े ट्रैक्टरों पर पंजाबी गाने लगा हो रहा अवैध खनन

पंचकूला4 घंटे पहले
  • बरवाला के टोडा गांव में खनन माफिया को न पुलिस का और न खनन विभाग का डर, सरेआम हो रहा अवैध खनन

(अमित शर्मा) पंचकूला सेक्टर-1 स्थित मिनी मिनी सेक्रेटेरिएट की बिल्डिंग में बैठकर पुलिस और प्रशासन के अधिकारी अवैध माइनिंग को रोकने की प्लानिंग को लेकर बेशक जितने मर्जी दावे कर रहे हो, लेकिन सच्चाई यह है कि पंचकूला के ग्रामीण इलाकों में नदियों में दिनदहाड़े अवैध हो रहा है। इस जीता जागता उदाहरण रविवार को बरवाला के गांव टोडा में सड़क के साथ लगते एरिया में देखने को मिला।

अवैध खनन के कारण नदी से दिन-रात में कुल मिलाकर 200 से ज्यादा चक्कर डेराबस्सी के लगाए जा रहे हैं। चोरी के रेत को पंजाब में भेजा जा रहा है। वहीं, इसकी न तो मौके पर चेकिंग होती है और न ही रास्ते में कोई रोकता है।

अभी तक बार-बार पंचकूला प्रशासन और पुलिस के अधिकारियों की ओर से माइनिंग को लेकर कोई सख्त कदम नहीं उठाया गया है। प्रशासन की ओर से बनाई कमेटी भी कोई खास परिणाम सामने लेकर नहीं लेकर आई है। ऐसे में पंचकूला प्रशासन और पुलिस अधिकारियों पर सवाल खड़े होना लाजिमी हैं।

सुबह से दोपहर तक जारी रहता है अवैध खनन
दो ट्रैक्टरों पर रेत को भरने के लिए जैक लगाया गया है। जबकि उसके अलावा एक दर्जन के करीब ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों को लाइनों में खड़ा कर सुबह-सुबह ही अवैध खनन शुरू हो जाता है। जिसके बाद दोपहर का खाना खाने के लिए ही यहां से लोग जाते हैं। फिर दोबारा वापस आकर रास्ता सही करते हैं। उसके बाद रात के लिए सही हुए रास्ते से दोबारा अवैध खनन किया जाता है।

इन रास्तों से हो रही रेत की तस्करी...

टोडा गांव से रेत को डेराबस्सी में पहुंचाया जाता है। यहां से रायवाली रोड से होते हुए ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों को भागसी गांव में लाया जाता है। जहां इन्हें पंजाब में प्रवेश करने में कोई परेशानी नहीं होती है और कुछ ही मिनटों में डेराबस्सी के पास पहुंच जाती है। यह रेते कुछ बिल्डरों के पास इस रेत को उतारा जाता है। क्योंकि उन्हें भी ये रेत, लीगल तरीके से आने वाले रेत से सस्ता पड़ता है।

कई जगहों पर खड़े कारिंदे टीम के आने की देते हैं सूचना

खनन साइट पर माफिया के कारिंदे इस कदर बेखौफ थे कि वे सभी ट्रैक्टरों पर पंजाबी गाने लगाकर जोर-जाेर से बजा रहे थे, ये लोग इतने बेफिक्र होकर अवैध खनन कर रहे थे कि प्रशासन और पुलिस के साथ पहले से ही कोई सांठगांठ कर रखी हो।

टोडा गांव से नदी के रास्ते पर कई जगह पर कारिंदों को खड़ा किया जाता है। जो टीम के आने की सूचना दे सकें। वहीं, ट्रॉली में रेत भरने के लिए ट्रैक्टरों पर जैक लगाए गए है। ताकि टीम के आने पर ट्रैक्टरों को भगाया जा सकें।

हमारी टीम पूरे एरिया में गश्त कर रही है। जहां से भी कोई भी कॉल अाती है या अवैध माइनिंग का पता चलता है, वहां टीम जा रही है। अभी तक टोडा के बारे में हमें कोई जानकारी नहीं थी और न ही है। वैसे मैं अभी वहां पर टीम को भेज देता हूं। एक्शन लिया जाएगा, ऐसी बात नहीं है। मामला भी दर्ज करवाया जाएगा।
ओमदत्त शर्मा, जिला खनन अधिकारी पंचकूला

