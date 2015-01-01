पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम बेपरवाह:हर सेक्टर की मार्केट में हो रहा अवैध कब्जा

मार्केट के बरामदे और बाहर दोनों पर कब्जा किया।
  • मनसा देवी कॉम्प्लेक्स हो या घग्गर पार के सेक्टर। हर सेक्टर की मार्केट में अवैध कब्जों की भरमार, नगर निगम बेपरवाह

मार्केटों में अवैध कब्जाधारियों ने न तो थड़ों को छोड़ा हैं और न ही पार्किंग एरिया। मार्केटों के बरामदों तक कब्जा है जिससे ग्राहकों को चलने-फिरने में भी परेशानी होती है। खासतौर पर वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को बरामदों में कब्जों के कारण दिक्कतें झेलनी पड़ती है। शहर की हर मार्केट में अवैध कब्जे देखे जा सकते हैं। यह कब्जे दिन-ब-दिन बढ़ते जा रहे हैं।

मनसा देवी कॉम्प्लेक्स हो या घग्गर पार के सेक्टर। हर सेक्टर की मार्केट में अवैध कब्जों की भरमार है। कहीं रेहड़ी-फड़ी वालों ने मार्केटों के सामने थड़ों और पार्किंग एरिया में कब्जा जमा रखा है। कहीं दुकानदारों ने जितना सामान अपनी दुकान के अंदर रखा हैं, उतना ही दुकान के बाहर बरामदों में सजा रखा है।

कई दुकानदारों ने तो अपनी दुकान के आगे बरामदों में सामान रखकर आने-जाने का रास्ता ही बंद कर दिया है। निगम की ओर से शहर को रेहड़ी-फड़ी मुक्त बनाने के दावे किए गए थे। इसके लिए शहर में स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स एक्ट लागू करने की शुरूआत भी की गई।

शहर में आए दिन अतिक्रमण के मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। शहरभर में हर जगह किसी न किसी तरह का अतिक्रमण हो रहा है। विभिन्न सेक्टरों में दुकानदारों ने अपने आगे के बरामदों में ही दुकानें बना दिया है। दुकानदारों ने दुकानें खरीदी हैं न कि बाहर का भी एरिया खरीदा है।
तरसेम गर्ग, अध्यक्ष, नगर सुधार सभा

मार्केटों में थड़ों और पार्किंग एरिया से अवैध कब्जे हटने के साथ बरामदों को भी खाली कराया जाना चाहिए। बरामदों में कब्जों से महिलाओं, बच्चों, सीनियर सिटीजंस और अपाहिज लोगों को दिक्कत होती हैै।
भगवान दास गर्ग, जनरल सेक्रेटरी, रेजिडेंट्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन, सेक्टर-25

हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण एवं नगरनिगम अधिकारियों को तुरंत मार्केटों से अवैध कब्जे हटवाने चाहिए। अगर मार्केट में चले जाए तो अपने वाहन पार्किंग एरिया में खड़े करने के लिए उपयुक्त जगह ढूंढने में ही काफी समय बर्बाद हो जाता है।
राकेश सौंधी, सेक्रेटरी, सिटीजंस वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन

सिटीजंस वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन, पंचकूला की ओर से मार्केटों से अवैध कब्जे हटवाने के लिए डिप्टी कमिश्नर को चार बार लेटर लिख चुके हैं। पंचकूला नगर निगम के कमिश्नर और हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण के अफसरों को भी लेटर लिखे गए है लेकिन ठोस कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है।
एस.के. नैयर, अध्यक्ष, सिटीजंस एसोसिएशन

सरकारी जमीन पर अवैध कब्जे बर्दाश्त नहीं होंगे। पंचकूला नगर निगम जल्द ही सरकारी जमीन पर अवैध कब्जा करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई शुरू करेगा। इसके अलावा पंचकूला में स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स एक्ट को भी लागू किया जा रहा है। इसके बाद शहर में कहीं रेहड़ी-फड़ी नजर नहीं आएगी। शहर में आने वाले दिनों में बदलाव नजर आएगा जिसकी प्लानिंग हो रही है।
आर.के. सिंह, कमिश्नर, पंचकूला नगर निगम

