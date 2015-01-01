पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना प्रदर्शन:आईएमए ने आईडीए और पीडीपीए के साथ हड़ताल की, क्लीनिक रखे बंद

पंचकूला4 घंटे पहले
  • आयुर्वेदिक डाॅक्टराें केे सर्जरी की प्रैक्टिस करने पर स्वास्थ्य संगठनों में पड़ी फूट

आयुर्वेद डाॅक्टराें काे सर्जरी की प्रैक्टिस करने का फैसले पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कई संगठन एक-दूसरे के आमने-सामने हैं। इसमें आयुर्वेद डाॅक्टराें की एसाेसिएशन एनआईएमए सरकार का आभार जता रही है। जबकि, आईएमए इस फैसले का विराेध कर रही है और सरकार से मांग कर रही है कि आयुर्वेद डाॅक्टराें काे सर्जरी की प्रैक्टिस करने के फैसले काे वापस लिया जाए।

इस बीच आईएमए के समर्थन में एचसीएमएस के साथ अब पीडीपीए पंचकूला और इंडियन डेंटल एसाेसिएशन (आईडीए) ने समर्थन दे दिया। एनआईएमए के साथ आयुष के डाॅक्टर समर्थन में जुड़ गए है। वहीं, शुक्रवार काे आईएमए ने जिले भर में अपनी क्लीनिक बंद रखी, सुबह 6 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक ओपीडी में मरीजाें काे चेक नहीं किया।

जबकि, एनआईएमए की ओर से आईएमए की हड़ताल का बहिष्कार भी किया और एक घंटा ज्यादा ओपीडी भी खाेली गई। हालांकि, इस बीच काेविड से जुड़ी सेवाएं और गायनी की सेवाओं काे बंद नहीं किया गया था। आईएमए की ओर से ऐसे डाॅक्टराें काे भी स्ट्राइक में शामिल हाेने के लिए नहीं बुलाया गया, जाे इमरजेंसी सेवाएं दे रहे हैं। अब आईएमए की ओर से चेतावनी दी गई है कि अगर सरकार हमारी मांग पर काेई कार्रवाई नहीं करती ताे नेशनल आईएमए के निर्देश पर विराेध भी किया जाएगा।

आईएमए ने शुक्रवार काे स्ट्राइक की थी, लेकिन काेविड और गायनी की सेवाएं बंद नहीं की गई। हमारे साथ इंडियन डेंटल एसाेसिएशन के अलावा पीडीपीए पंचकूला के डाॅक्टराें ने भी स्ट्राइक कर अपने क्लीनिक बंद रखे। हमारा शुरूआत से ही आयुर्वेद डाॅक्टराें काे सर्जरी की प्रैक्टिस करने के फैसले पर विराेध रहा है।

इस फैसले से आम लाेगाें काे काफी ज्यादा मुसीबत आ सकती है और सर्जरी की प्रैक्टिस की परमिशन ताे दे दी गई है, लेकिन उसके लिए काेर्स, स्टडी बेहद जरूरी है। अगर सरकार की ओर से हमारी मांगाें काे नहीं सुना गया ताे आगे भी हम नेशनल आईएमए के निर्देश पर विराेध करेंगे। डाॅ. रचित दुग्गल, आईएमए प्रेसिडेंट

आईएमए ने शुक्रवार काे स्ट्राइक की थी, अपनी ओपीडी बंद रखी थी, लेकिन हमने अपनी सभी ओपीडी खाेले रखी। यहां तक कि एक घंटा ज्यादा ओपीडी चलाई गई और लंच टाइम में भी ओपीडी में आने वाले मरीजाें का चेकअप किया। एलोपैथिक डाॅक्टर आयुर्वेद डाॅक्टराें काे सर्जरी की प्रैक्टिस करने के फैसला का विराेध कर रहे हैं और कह रहे हैं कि एक दम से यह फैसला लिया गया।

जबकि, ये फैसला साेच समझ कर लिया गया है और इसके लिए लंबे समय से मांग की जा रही थी। रही बात स्टडी और काेर्स की ताे वाे पहले से ही प्राेपर चेनल से हाे रही है। आयुर्वेद के डाॅक्टर कई विभागाें में पहले भी सर्जरी कर रहे हैं। डाॅ. विनय बंसल, एनअाईएमए प्रेसिडेंट

