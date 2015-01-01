पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का पलटवार:जिले में संक्रमितों की फिर बढ़ रही संख्या, रिकवरी रेट गिरा

पंचकूला2 दिन पहले
सेक्टर-6 सामान्य अस्पताल में जांच कराने के लिए आए लोग।
  • रविवार काे आए 94 नए मामले, 9900 पहुंचा आंकड़ा, पिंजाैर-कालका के बाद अब माेरनी से भी आए केस

पंचकूला में अब दाेबारा से काेराेना वायरस के मरीजाें का आंकड़ा बढ़ना शुरू हाे गया है। रविवार काे जिले में काेराेना के 94 नए मामले आए हैं, जिसके बाद अब संक्रमित मरीजाें का आंकड़ा 9900 तक पहुंच गया है। एक तरफ जिले में काेराेना वायरस के मरीजाें का आंकड़ा बढ़ रहा है, दूसरी ओर अब लाेग भी मार्केटाें में बिल्कुल लापरवाही से घूम रहे है, ऐसे भी लाेग है जाे अभी भी मास्क नहीं लगा रहे और दूरी तक नहीं रखते।

अब जब खतरा दाेबारा से बढ़ रहा है ताे लाेगाें काे भी सतर्कता रखनी बेहद जरूरी है। रविवार काे जिले में 94 मरीज आए हैं, जिसमें पंचकूला निवासी 66 मरीज हैं। कुछ दिनाें से कालका और पिंजाैर से काफी कम मरीज आ रहे थे, लेकिन अब इन दाेनाें एरिया के साथ माेरनी एरिया से भी लाेग काेराेना पाॅजिटिव पाए जा रहे हैं।

जिले में अभी तक 117 लोगों की कोरोना संक्रमित होने से माैत भी हो गई है। वहीं, जिले में अभी तक कुल 9,900 मरीज कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में आ चुके हैं, इनमें पंचकूला के 7,509 मरीज शामिल हैं। सीएमओ डाॅ. जसजीत कौर ने बताया कि रविवार को हेल्थ केयर वर्कर अभी तक 149 कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो चुके हैं।

पंचकूला में अब 7032 पाॅजिटिव केस ठीक हो गए है और 360 मामले सक्रिय हैं। हालांकि, अभी तक करीब 250 के आसपास ही संक्रमित रह गए थे। पिछले करीब दाे तीन दिनाें से मामले बढ़ने के कारण अब एक्टिव मरीजाें का आंकड़ा भी बढ़ रहा है।

रविवार काे बरवाला से 1, हंगोला से 1, कालका से 5, कोट से 1, मढ़ावाला से 1, एमडीसी सेक्टर-5 से 1, एमडीसी सेक्टर-6 से 1, नाडा साहब से 1, पिंजौर से 10, सेक्टर-10 से 1, सेक्टर-11 से 4, सेक्टर-12ए से 5, सेक्टर-15 से 1, सेक्टर-16 से 2, सेक्टर-20 से 7, सेक्टर-25 से 1, सेक्टर-4 से 2, सेक्टर-6 से 1, सेक्टर-7 से 10, सेक्टर-8 से 2, सेक्टर-9 से 5 और सूरजपुर से 1 संक्रमित मिला है।

