पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

क्रियान्वयन:फेस्टिवल सीजन में क्राइम रोकने के लिए डीसीपी से मिले इंडस्ट्रियलिस्ट

पंचकूला3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

फेस्टिवल सीजन शुरू हाे चुका है। लॉकडाउन के बाद से आर्थिक मंदी झेल रहे व्यापारी को दिवाली फेस्टिवल से काफी उम्मीदें हैं। पहले के मुकाबले शॉपिंग भी बढ़ी है। इन दिनों मार्केटों में खरीदारी बढ़ने के साथ ही आपराधिक घटनाएं भी बढ़ जाती है।

चोरी, छीना-झपटी, डकैती के मामले बढ़ जाते हैं। ऐसे मामलों पर लगाम लगाने के लिए शुक्रवार को इंडस्ट्रियल एसोसिएशन, पंचकूला के पदाधिकारियों ने चेयरमैन अरूण ग्रोवर के नेतृत्व में पंचकूला पुलिस में डीसीपी मोहित हांडा के साथ मीटिंग की।.

एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों ने पुलिस अफसरों से शहर में कानून व्यवस्था सख्त करने की मांग की ताकि कोई हादसा न हो। क्राइम की घटनाएं न हो। डीसीपी मोहित हांडा ने आश्वासन दिया कि फेस्टिवल सीजन में मार्केटों सहित पूरे शहर में कानून व्यवस्था कायम रखने के लिए पुख्ता इंतजाम किए जा रहे हैं। क्राइम रोकने के लिए शहर में नाके बढ़ाए जाएंगे।

पुलिस की मार्केटों, इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया सहित पूरे शहर में गश्त बढ़ाएंगे। इसके अलावा बीट बॉक्स भी बढ़ाए जाएंगे। एसोसिएशन के चेयरमैन अरूण ग्रोवर ने कहा कि बीट बॉक्स बढ़ाने के लिए इंडस्ट्रियल एसोसिएशन की ओर से पुलिस को हर संभव सहयोग दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें