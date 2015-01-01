पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:दोषियों पर कार्रवाई करने और रिकवरी की मांगी जानकारी

पंचकूला2 दिन पहले
  नगर निगम और स्टेट विजिलेंस ब्यूरो से मांगी

लोक सर्वहितकारी सोसायटी, पंचकूला के पदाधिकारियों ने पंचकूला नगर निगम और स्टेट विजिलेंस ब्यूरो से घोटाले और गड़बड़ियों में संलिप्त लोगों पर की गई कार्रवाई के बारे में जवाब मांगा है। सोसायटी के चेयरमैन राकेश अग्रवाल और प्रधान दलीप कत्याल ने पंचकूला नगर निगम के कमिश्नर और स्टेट विजिलेंस ब्यूरो के डायरेक्टर जनरल को पत्र लिख कर पूछा है।

कि जांच के बाद आई रिपोर्ट के बाद अब तक दोषियों के खिलाफ क्या कार्रवाई की गई हैं और अब तक कितनी रिकवरी की गई है। इस लेटर की कॉपी हरियाणा के चीफ सेक्रेटरी और अर्बन लोकल बॉडीज के प्रिंसिपल सेक्रेटरी को भी भेजी गई है। राकेश अग्रवाल और दलीप कत्याल का कहना है कि अभी कुछ कामों की ही जांच कर रिकवरी और कुछ अफसरों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के आदेश दिए गए हैं।

इस जांच रिपोर्ट की कॉपी भी उन्होंने मांगी है। उनका कहना है कि नगर निगम में पिछले तीन-चार साल में हुए सभी कामों की जांच कराई जाए तो ज्यादा रिकवरी निकलेगी। उउनका कहना है कि शहरी निकास विभाग के एसीएस को एमसी में कुछ अन्य कामों की जांच के लिए भी लिखा गया है, इनके रिमाइंडर भेजकर दोबारा जांच की मांग की गई है। उनका दावा है कि बाकी कामों में भी लाखों-करोड़ों रुपए के घोटाले निकल कर सामने आएंगे।

भ्रष्टाचार के मामलों में स्टेट विजिलेंस ब्यूरो के सुझाव पर हरियाणा सरकार ने एक हफ्ता पहले संबंधित सरकारी अधिकारियों व ठेकेदार के विरुद्ध एफआईआर दर्ज करने व लाखों रुपये की वसूली के आदेश दिए थे। नगर निगम की ओर से करवाए गए विभिन्न कार्यों में अनियमितताएं बरत कर सरकार को वित्तीय हानि पहुंचाने के आरोप थे।

स्टेट विजिलेंस ब्यूरो की ओर से की गई जांच से पाया कि पंचकूला के विभिन्न सेक्टरों में पुलों पर लोहे की चादरें व फ्रेम डालने, पुराने बस क्यू शेल्टरों को तोड़ने, वाहनों के लिए शेड बनाने व स्वच्छ भारत अभियान के अन्तर्गत साइन बोर्ड लगवाने के कार्यों में सरकार को करीब 8,81,443 रुपए की वित्तीय हानि पहुंचाई गई है।

सरकार ने संबंधित ठेकेदारों से यह राशि वसूल करने सहित नगर निगम, पंचकूला के 1 कार्यकारी अभियन्ता, 2 निगम अभियंताओं व 3 कनिष्ट अभियंताओं की लापरवाही पाए जाने पर उनके विरुद्ध विभागीय कार्रवाई के आदेश दिए गए थे।

