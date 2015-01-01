पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

क्रियान्वयन:नगर निगम वार्ड नंबर-19 के गांव जसवंतगढ़ में पीने के पानी की पाइपलाइन दबाने का कार्य शुरू किया

बरवाला3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर निगम वार्ड नंबर-19 के गांव जसवंतगढ़ में पीने के पानी की पाइपलाइन दबाने का कार्य शुरू हो गया है। मार्केट कमेटी के पूर्व चेयरमैन अशोक शर्मा ने यह जानकारी दी। अशोक शर्मा ने कहा कि गांव जसवंतगढ़ में पीने के पानी की पाइपलाइन 1980 में दबी थी जिसको 40 वर्ष हो गए हैं, जिसकी हालत अब बहुत खराब है। ग्रामीणों की बहुत ही पुरानी मांग थी कि पीने के पानी की पाइपलाइन नए तरीके से दबाई जाए।

विधानसभा स्पीकर व पंचकूला के विधायक ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता के कर कमलों द्वारा गांव जसवंतगढ़ में पीने के पानी की पाइपलाइन दबवाने का कार्य शुरू हो चुका है जोकि गांव के पास नए बने ट्यूबवेल से कनेक्टेड है। तथा बताया कि यह पीने के पानी का ट्यूबवेल भी विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता ने ग्रामीणों की मांग पर लगवाया है। तथा बताया कि गांव का कुछ हिस्सा ऐसा भी था जहां तक पानी नहीं पहुंच पाता था, उसको भी लेवल करा कर वहां भी नई पाइपलाइन दबाने का काम करवाया जा रहा है।

तथा बताया कि विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता ने पब्लिक हेल्थ को आदेश देते हुए अमृत योजना के तहत यह कार्य प्रारंभ करवाया है जोकि बहुत जल्द पूरा हो जाएगा और इससे पूरे गांव में पानी की व्यवस्था सही हो जाएगी। तथा बताया कि इसके लिए सभी ग्रामीणों ने विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता का आभार जताया है।

तथा बताया कि यह कार्य शुरू होने से सभी ग्रामीणों में खुशी की लहर है। मार्केट कमेटी के पूर्व चेयरमैन अशोक शर्मा, भाजपा बरवाला मंडल के मंडल अध्यक्ष गौतम राणा, रामगढ़ से युवा नेता बिंदर गुज्जर व ग्रामीण बाबू राम, कृष्ण तथा अन्य लोगों ने खुशी जताई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें