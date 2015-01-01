पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली मनाने का दिया संदेश:कमियों को सुधारने के अधिकारियों को निर्देश, निगम कमिश्नर ने सभी चौक का किया निरीक्षण

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
  • निगम कमिश्नर ने शहर वासियों को ग्रीन दीपावली मनाने का दिया संदेश

पंचकूला नगर निगम के कमिश्नर आरके सिंह ने शहर के विभिन्न चाैकाें का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने बस स्टैंड 11-15, 17-18, गीता चौक, शहीद संदीप सागर चौक, सांखला चौक समेत शहर के अन्य चौक का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने इन राउंड अबाउट पर टूट-फूट और अन्य कमियों को सुधारने के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने संबधित अधिकारियों को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि दीपावली के मौके पर लाइटों आदि की व्यवस्था विशेष तौर पर प्राथमिकता के आधार पर सुनिश्चित करें। उन्होंने कहा कि मेले और त्योहार हमारी आत्मा है और इससे हमारे देश की समृद्ध परंपराओं को बढ़ावा मिलता है। इस मौके पर उनके साथ निगम के कार्यकारी अधिकारी जरनैल सिंह सहित अन्य अधिकारी भी उपस्थित रहे।

नगर निगम कमिश्नर निर्देशों पर शहर के सभी चाैक को सुंदर ढंग से लाइटों से सजाया गया है। नगर निगम पंचकूला की ओर से दीपावली के अवसर पर स्टॉलों की ऑनलाइन बुकिंग की गई है। दुकानदारों की ओर से घर बैठे ही अपने स्टॉल की बुकिंग की जा रही है। इस दौरान 1370 स्टॉल की बुकिंंग की गई है, जिसके फलस्वरूप निगम को 8,35,800 रुपए का राजस्व प्राप्त हुआ है।

