प्लांट इंडस्ट्री:ग्रेवल की कमी के चलते बंद होने की कगार पर पहुंची खेतपुराली स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट इंडस्ट्री

बरवाला2 घंटे पहले
खेतपुराली स्क्रीनिंग इंडस्ट्रीज में बंद पड़े प्लांट्स, करीब 2 महीने से बंद पड़े हैं
  • दो दिन में 7 से ज्यादा प्लांट हुए बंद, स्टाफ की सैलरी देना भी हुआ मुश्किल: प्रधान

खेतपुराली स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट इंडस्ट्री इन दिनों ग्रेवल की कमी के कारण बंद होने की कगार पर पहुंच चुकी है। ऐसे में स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े हुए लोगों के लिए अपनी जिंदगी का गुजर-बसर करना बेहद ही मुश्किल होता जा रहा है। यदि इन स्क्रीनिंग प्लांटस तक ग्रेवल नहीं पहुंच पाया तो आने वाले दिनों में और भी ज्यादा स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट बंद हो सकते हैं।

करोड़ों रुपए की लागत से तैयार किए गए, यह स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट्स करीब 2 महीने से इसलिए बंद पड़े हैं। क्योंकि एक तरफ तो रत्तेवाली गांव में माइनिंग साइट बंद होने के कारण और ग्रामीणों का धरना चलने के कारण जहां कच्चा मेटेरियल इन स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट्स में नहीं पहुंच पा रहा है।

उसके कारण इन्हें सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कतें पेश आ रही हैं। वहीं दूरदराज से नाम मात्र ग्रेवल यहां पहुंच पाता है और ऐसे में ग्रामीणों की शिकायतों के बाद ओवर लोडिंग पर कसे गए शिकंजे के चलते अब यहां दूर-दराज से आने वाला ग्रेवल भी बंद हो चुका है। दो महीने में 7 से ज्यादा स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट्स हो चुके बंद: बीते 2 महीने से खेतपुराली स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट इंडस्ट्री में ग्रेवल की बहुत ज्यादा कमी हो रही है। जिसके कारण ज्यादातर प्लांट बंद पड़े हैं। ऐसे में एसोसिएशन के प्रधान द्वारा यह बताया गया कि ग्रेवल की कमी के कारण 7 से ज्यादा स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट अब तक बंद हो चुके हैं और अन्य भी बंद होने की ही कगार पर पहुंच चुके हैं।

यदि शीघ्र ही इस बारे में कोई समाधान नहीं किया गया तो फिर और भी ज्यादा दिक्कत है। इसके अलावा स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट्स के संचालक अपने स्टाफ को सैलरी देने में भी असमर्थ हो रहे हैं। क्योंकि लगातार दो महीने से काम नहीं होने के कारण कोई भी आमदनी नहीं हो रही है। और जब आमदनी नहीं होगी तो फिर सैलरी वगैरा और अन्य खर्चों का गुजर-बसर करना भी मुश्किल हो जाएगा।

इस बात का इंतजार है कि कब तक इन प्लांटस में ग्रेवल पहुंचता है इसके बाद यहां पर फिर से काम शुरू होने के बाद यहां काम की रौनक लौट सकती है।खेतपुराली स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट इंडस्ट्री में 22 के करीब स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट थे और ऐसे में जब से ग्रेवल की कमी के कारण यह प्लांट बंद पड़े हैं। उस दौरान 7 से ज्यादा स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट बंद हो चुके हैं। और अब सिर्फ 14 से 15 स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट है।

जो भी ग्रेवल की कमी से जूझ रहे हैं और ऐसे में प्लांट बंद होने की संख्या और भी ज्यादा बढ़ सकती है। करोड़ों रुपए इन प्लांट्स पर लगाने के बाद यह प्लांट 2 महीने से बंद होने के कारण स्टाफ की सैलरी देना भी कई प्लांट संचालकों को मुश्किल हो रहा है।

अब इस बात के प्रयास किए जाए कि खेतपुराली स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट इंडस्ट्री तक ग्रेवल की व्यवस्था हो जाए। तो फिर जा कर यह स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट से चल पाएंगे और उसके बाद ही काम पटरी पर आ सकता है। लोगों ने बैंकों से लोन लेकर यहां पर काम धंधा शुरू किया था। ऐसे में लोन पर ब्याज के अलावा अन्य तमाम प्रकार के खर्चों का बोझ लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है।- रामिंदर पाल (गिन्नी), प्रधान, स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट एसोसिएशन खेतपुराली

