सुविधा:सेक्टर-14 में खुला किडनी केयर सेंटर, स्पीकर ने किया उद् घाटन

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
  • हेमोडायलिसिस, पेरटोनेएल डायलिसिस, किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट की भी मिलेगी सुविधा

सेक्टर-14 में शनिवार काे किडनी केयर सेंटर का उद्घाटन हुआ, जिसमें हरियाणा विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञान चंद गुप्ता चीफ गेस्ट पहुंचे। इस मौके पर सेंटर संचालक डॉ. अजय गोयल ने विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञान चंद को सेंटर के बारे में विस्तार से बताया। सेंटर में हेमोडायलिसिस, पेरटोनेएल डियालसिस, किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट की सर्विसेज की सुविधा मिलेगी।

इस दाैरान ओपीडी का समय सुबह 9 से 10:30 बजे और शाम 4 से 5 बजे तक रहेगा। डॉक्टर गोयल एमबीबीएस, एमडी जनरल मेडिसन, डीएम नेफ्रोलॉजिस्ट के साथ साथ एक्स असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर पीजीआई सीनियर एसजीपीजीएमज, लखनऊ में कार्यरत रहे। इसके अलावा विस स्पीकर ने पंचकूला में पहला किडनी केयर सेंटर खुलने पर डॉक्टर अजय गोयल को बधाई दी।

उन्होंने कहा कि सेंटर में जरूरतमंदों की सेवा भी की जाए। इस पर डॉ. गोयल ने आश्वासन दिया कि वो पहले भी किडनी केयर के अवेयरनेस कैंप भी लगाते रहते हैं और लोगों को जागरूक भी करते रहते हैं। मौके पर डॉ. अजय गोयल, कविता गोयल, लक्ष्मी नारायण गोयल और महाराजा अग्रसेन चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट के प्रधान बालकृष्ण बंसल, राकेश अग्रवाल, शिव अग्रवाल, अशोक जिंदल, अमित जिंदल, सज्जन जिंदल, अरुण सिंघल, एसपी गुप्ता, बालकृष्ण सिंगला, तरसेम गर्ग और अन्य संस्थाओं के पदाधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे। इसके अलावा डॉ. अनुराग शर्मा, डॉ. चेतन और अन्य डॉक्टर भी मौजूद रहे।

