पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर निगम चुनाव 2020:कुमारी सैलजा ने कहा -भाजपा की इमेज कंपनी वाला काम अब नहीं चलेगा

पंचकूला3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करती प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष कुमारी सैलजा, पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम चंद्रमोहन बिश्नोई और मेयर पद की उम्मीदवार उपेंद्र आहलुवालिया।
  • कांग्रेस से मेयर उम्मीदवार उपिंदर अहलूवालिया ने दाखिल किया नामांकन पत्र

पंचकूला नगर निगम चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस की मेयर प्रत्याशी उपिंदर अहलूवालिया ने बुधवार को अपना नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम चंद्र मोहन भी उनके साथ मौजूद थे। साल 2013-2018 से शहर के मेयर के रूप में किए गए अच्छे कामों के कारण उपिंदर फिर से अपनी जीत के लिए काफी आश्वस्त है।

उन्होंने कहा कि पंचकुला नगर निगम के 20 वार्डों के लगभग 1.90 लाख मतदाता झूठे प्रचार से मूर्ख नहीं बन सकते। लोगों को अच्छी तरह से पता है कि कौन झूठे दावा करता है और कौन वास्तव में पब्लिक की बेहतरी के लिए काम करता है।

उनका कहना है कि हमारे अंतिम कार्यकाल के दौरान किए गए कार्य हमारे बारे में बोलते हैं। जहां तक विकास का सवाल है, हमने कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी है और फिर से चुने जाने के बाद से हम पूरे जी जान के साथ जनता की सेवा में लग जाएंगे।

उपिंदर ने पंचकूला में कई विकास परियोजनाओं को अंजाम दिया था और शहर की जनता इससे अच्छी तरह वाकिफ है। वह फिर से पंचकूला के लोगों की सेवा करने के लिए मेयर पद पर वापस आएगी और सभी पार्टी उम्मीदवार जीत हासिल करेंगे।

इस मौके पर पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम चंद्र मोहन, कालका से विधायक प्रदीप चौधरी, पूर्व विधायक राम किशन, हरियाणा महिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सुधा भारद्वाज, अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी की सदस्य प्रताप चौधरी समेत कई कांग्रेस नेता मौजूद थे।

कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने कार्यकर्ताओं को किया संबोधित
सेक्टर-14 में उपिंदर के मतदान कार्यालय में पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्षा कुमारी शैलजा ने कहा कि भाजपा की इमेज कंपनी वाला काम अब नहीं चलेगा। आप लंबे समय तक लोगों को बेवकूफ नहीं बना सकते। बीजेपी का दोहरा चेहरा अब सामने आ गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पंचकूला नगर निगम चुनाव भाजपा के खिलाफ आम लोगों के मूड को प्रतिबिंबित करेगा।

हरियाणा में बड़ौदा उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस की जीत के साथ यह प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है। लोकसभा चुनाव के 4 महीने बाद हमने इस क्षेत्र में विधानसभा चुनाव में बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया। हमारे उम्मीदवार कालका से जीते और पंचकूला से पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम चंद्रमोहन मामूली अंतर से हार गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें