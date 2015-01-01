पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगम बरत रहा लापरवाही:सेक्टरों के एंट्रेंस गेट पर लगे मैप बोर्ड खस्ताहाल, गलियों में भटक रहे लोग

पंचकूला2 घंटे पहले
  • लोगों को मकान नंबर ढूंढने में करनी पड़ती है काफी मशक्कत
  • एचएसवीपी ने पांच साल पहले शहर में कई जगहों पर मैप बोर्ड लगाए थे

फरीदाबाद से अनुराग अवस्थी अपने किसी रिश्तेदार से मिलने पंचकूला आए थे। उनके रिश्तेदार ने सेक्टर-16 में कुछ माह पहले ही मकान लिया है। अनुराग के पास अपने रिश्तेदार की केवल हाउस नंबर और सेक्टर की जानकारी थी। वह इस सेक्टर में पहुंच कर गली-गली घूमकर मकान नंबर ढूंढते रहे। ऐसे में मकान नंबर ढूंढने में ही उनका आधा घंटा बर्बाद हो गया।

केवल अनुराग ही नहीं, आए दिन शहर में बाहर से आए लोगों को मकान नंबर ढूंढने में काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ती है। लोगों का काफी समय मकान नंबर ढूंढने में बर्बाद हो जाता है। शहर के हर सेक्टर की एंट्रेंस पर करीब 35 साल पहले मैप बोर्ड लगाए गए थे। इन मैप बोर्ड में मकान नंबर, सरकारी या प्राइवेट स्कूल, डिस्पेंसरी, पार्क, भवन तक की जानकारी दी गई थी। इससे हर व्यक्ति को आसानी से अंदाजा हो जाता था कि कौन-सा मकान नंबर, स्कूल या डिस्पेंसरी किस दिशा में होंगी। उन्हें किसी मकान नंबर को ढूंढने में परेशानी नहीं होती थी। शहर के विभिन्न सेक्टरों में लगे मैप बोर्ड इन दिनों या तो गायब हो चुके हैं या जर्जर हाल में हैं। इससे लोगों को गली-गली में जाकर मकान नंबर ढूंढना पड़ता है। पहले ये बोर्ड हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण की ओर से लगाए गए थे। पंचकूला नगर निगम बनने के बाद अब सेक्टरों की मेेंटेनेंस का जिम्मा पंचकूला नगर निगम के पास है। नगर निगम बने आठ साल बीत चुके हैं लेकिन एमसी की तरफ से आज तक मैप बोर्ड नहीं लगाए गए है। करीब चार साल पहले नगर निगम की हाउस मीटिंग में इस संबंध में एजेंडा पारित किया गया था। नगर निगम ने शहर के सभी सेक्टरों में नए मैप बोर्ड लगाने का फैसला किया था। इस बात पर एचएसवीपी से विवाद हो गया था। इसके बाद एचएसवीपी ने पूरे शहर में हर सेक्टर की एंट्री पर नए बोर्ड लगाने का फैसला किया था। एचएसवीपी की ओर से पांच साल पहले शहर में कई जगह मैप बोर्ड लगाए थे।

हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण ने शुरूआत में हर सेक्टर के प्रवेश रास्तों पर मैप बोर्ड लगाए थे। बाहर से आने वाले लोगों के लिए मैप बोर्ड काफी फायदेमंद थे। अब ज्यादातर मैप बोर्ड गायब हो चुके हैं। यहां के लोगों और बाहर से आने वाले लोगों को इस वजह से काफी मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ता है। जिस तरह शहर में अपना वाहन होना जरूरी हैं, उसी तरह हर सेक्टर में इन मैप बोर्ड का होना भी जरूरी है। प्रशासन के अफसरों को जल्द से जल्द इन्हें नए सिरे से हर सेक्टर की एंट्रेंस पर लगवाना चाहिए।
सुनील जैन, जनरल सेक्रेटरी, सिटीजंस वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन और वरिष्ठ उप प्रधान, प्राइवेट हाउस ऑनर्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन, सेक्टर-11

^पंचकूला के डिप्टी कमिश्नर, हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण के प्रशासक, इस्टेट अफसर, इंजीनियर-इन-चीफ, पंचकूला नगर निगम के कमिश्नर, ज्वाइंट कमिश्नर और एग्जिक्यूटिव अफसर से आग्रह है कि सभी सेक्टरों की एंट्रेंस पर लेटेस्ट जानकारी वाले मैप बोर्ड लगवाए जाए ताकि बाहरी लोगों को आसानी से पता चल सके कि कौन-सा मकान नंबर किधर पड़ेगा।
डॉ. एस.के. छाबड़ा, सेक्रेटरी जनरल, सिटीजंस वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन और प्रधान, वेलफेयर सोसायटी, सेक्टर-7

सिटीजंस वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के सदस्यों को शहरवासियों की बहुत ज्यादा शिकायतें मिल रही है कि सेक्टर में लगे हुए मैप बोर्ड या तो गायब है या कुछ ऐसी हालत में हैं कि इनमें कुछ भी नजर नहीं आ रहा है। इसके अलावा हर मोड़ पर लगे घरों के नम्बर की जानकारी देने वाली प्लेट भी ऐसी ही हालत में है। प्रशासन के अफसरों को जल्द से जल्द नए नक्शों और नई नंबर प्लेट लगवानी चाहिए।
एस.के. नैयर, प्रधान, सिटीजंस वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन

इस बारे में एचएसवीपी के अफसरों से बात करेंगे। लोगों की इस समस्या का जल्द ही समाधान कराने की कोशिश होगी। अगर पंचकूला नगर निगम को सेक्टरों में नए मैप बोर्ड लगवाने पड़े तो एमसी के सीनियर अफसरों से बात कर इन्हें लगवाया जाएगा।
जरनैल सिंह, कार्यकारी अधिकारी, पंचकूला नगर निगम


