निगम चुनाव:मेयर पद का उम्मीदवार अब 22 लाख रुपए तक खर्च कर सकेगा

पंचकूला2 दिन पहले
  • पंचकूला में सबसे बड़ा अग्रवाल समुदाय हैं, उसके बाद दूसरे नंबर पर पंजाबी और तीसरे पर सबसे बड़ा समुदाय ब्राह्मण है

नगर निगम पंचकूला के चुनाव के लिये राज्य चुनाव आयोग की ओर से तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है और फाइनल अंतिम सूची का काम 29 नवंबर को पूरा होते ही किसी भी समय चुनाव की घोषणा होने की संभावना है। फिलहाल पंचकूला नगर निगम मेयर और पार्षदों का ही चुनाव होगा। कालका नगर परिषद के प्रधान सहित पार्षदों का चुनाव बाद में करवाया जाएगा।

इस बार कालका नगर परिषद प्रधान भी लोगों की ओर से सीधे तौर पर चुना जाएगा। पंचकूला मेयर उम्मीदवारों को 22 लाख रुपए खर्च करने की छूट होगी, जबकि पार्षद चुनाव लड़ रहे उम्मीदवार साढ़े 5 लाख रुपए खर्च कर सकेंगे। पंचकूला में सीधे मेयर के अलावा 20 पार्षद चुने जाने हैं।

वहीं, पंजाबी समुदाय से शिरडी साईं सेवा समाज के प्रबंधक अनिल थापर ने भी मैदान में उतरने का ऐलान कर दिया है। वे अपने सामाजिक कामों के दम पर पार्टियों के लिये चुनौती बन सकते हैं। ऐसे में पंजाबी समुदाय का वोट दो हिस्सों में बंट जाएगा और अग्रवाल समुदाय जोकि पहले भी भाजपा के प्रति झुकाव रखता है, वह भाजपा को वोट डालने के सोच सकता है।

अग्रवाल समुदाय से भाजपा के पास बड़ा चेहरा कुलभूषण गोयल का है। इसके अलावा पूर्व नगर परिषद उपप्रधान बीबी सिंगल, तीन बार पार्षद रहे सीबी गोयल और वरिष्ठ नेता शाम लाल बंसल भी मेयर पद के लिये टिकट की ख्वाहिश रखते हैं। पंजाबी समुदाय से विशाल सेठ भाजपा अध्यक्ष थे, वह भी टिकट के लिये जोर अाजमाइश कर रहे हैं।

भाजपा और कांग्रेस को दमदार चेहरे की तलाश
नगर निगम चुनाव में भाजपा और कांग्रेस को दमदार चेहरे की तलाश है। पंचकूला में अग्रवाल समुदाय के लोग सर्वाधिक हैं और उसके बाद पंजाबी समुदाय का बहुल वोट बैंक है। पंचकूला में ब्राह्मण बिरादरी तीसरा सबसे बड़ा समुदाय है। घग्गर नदी से इधर के सेक्टरों में ज्यादातर घर इसी बिरादरी के लोगों के हैं।

शहर के अधिकतर व्यापार और उद्योग धंधा अग्रवाल बिरादरी के हाथों में है। अग्रवाल बिरादरी के ही ज्ञान चंद गुप्ता को भाजपा ने लगातार दो बार टिकट देकर न केवल विधायक बनाया, बल्कि उन्हें विधानसभा स्पीकर बनाकर अग्रवाल बिरादरी को पूरा मान-सम्मान दिया है।

कांग्रेस में अग्रवाल समाज से नहीं कोई चेहरा
कांग्रेस के पास बड़े पंजाबी चेहरे हैं, लेकिन अग्रवाल समाज से कोई चेहरा नहीं है। कांग्रेस की टिकट के लिए पूर्व मेयर उपिंद्र कौर आहलुवालिया, नगर परिषद के पूर्व प्रधान रविंद्र रावल, कांग्रेस की प्रवक्ता रंजीता मेहता के बीच खींचतान चल रही है। अग्रवाल समुदाय से कांग्रेस की टिकट के लिये तरसेम गर्ग, भावना गुप्ता का नाम भी चर्चा में है।

इसी तरह ब्राह्मण समुदाय से हरियाणा महिला कांग्रेस की अध्यक्ष सुधा भारद्वाज भी टिकट के लिये जोर अजमाइश कर रही हैं। वहीं भाजपा के पास अग्रवाल और पंजाबी समुदाय के चेहरे हैं। लेकिन यदि कांग्रेस की ओर से किसी पंजाबी प्रतिनिधि को मैदान में उतारा गया, तो भाजपा को सोचने के लिये मजबूर होना पड़ेगा।

