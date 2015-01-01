पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राज्यपाल के नाम का ज्ञापन:एमबीबीएस की फीस में बढ़ोतरी को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपा

पंचकूला2 दिन पहले
  • जिले के कांग्रेसी नेताओं ने बाॅन्ड भरवाने की शर्त वापस लेने के लिए डीसी को सौंपा राज्यपाल के नाम का ज्ञापन

हरियाणा सरकार की ओर से एमबीबीएस पढ़ाई की फीस वृद्धि तथा छात्रों से बाॅन्ड भरवाए जाने के फैसले पर रोक लगाने के लिए वीरवार को कांग्रेस पार्टी ने राज्यपाल के नाम पर डिप्टी कमिश्नर को ज्ञापन सौंपा। इस प्रदर्शन की अगुवाई पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री चौधरी चन्द्रमोहन तथा विधायक कालका प्रदीप चौधरी ने की।

कांग्रेसी नेताओं ने ज्ञापन में सरकार से इस फैसले को तुरंत वापस लेने की मांग की है। उपायुक्त पंचकूला को सौंपे ज्ञापन में कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने कहा कि कोरोना काल में हजारों लोगों की नौकरियां चली गई हैं। हरियाणा प्रदेश में लाखों युवा बेरोजगार घूम रहे हैं। देश में सबसे ज्यादा बेरोजगारी की दर भी हरियाणा में है, जो 33.5 प्रतिशत आंकी गई है। हरियाणा के अस्पताल डाक्टरों की कमी से जूझ रहे हैं। भाजपा-जजपा सरकार की जन-विरोधी निर्णयों के चलते प्रदेश में पहले ही अराजकता का माहौल बना हुआ है।

ऐसे में हरियाणा सरकार ने हाल ही में एक छात्र-विरोधी फैसला लेकर गरीब बच्चों का डाक्टर बनने का सपना भी तोड़ दिया है। भाजपा-जजपा सरकार ने सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज्स में एमबीबीएस की पढ़ाई को अनुसूचित जाति, पिछड़े वर्गों और गरीबों की पहुंच से बाहर कर दिया है। प्रतिनिधिमंडल में वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी नेता व नगर परिषद के पूर्व अध्यक्ष रविन्द्र रावल, पूर्व विधायक चौधरी लहरी सिंह, महिला कांग्रेस की प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सुधा भारद्वाज, प्रदेश प्रवक्ता रंजीता मेहता, वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता शशी शर्मा, प्रदेश प्रवक्ता संजीव भारद्वाज, जिला महिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सुषमा खन्ना, महिला कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका, वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी नेता धनेंद्र वालिया, हेमंत किंगर, पूर्व पार्षद शरणजीत कौर, पूर्व पार्षद प्रेम कुमार मलिक, पूर्व पार्षद सुनीता देवी, चौधरी अच्छरू राम, एडवोकेट नवदीप शर्मा नब्बी, नायब चौधरी, ओम शुक्ला, विकास चौधरी, सोनू गोयत रैली, एडवोकेट अमन दत्त शर्मा, प्रवेश पैतका, कमलेश लोहाट, ज्ञान चंद पुंडीर, रविकांत स्वामी, दलबीर सिंह पूर्व पार्षद आदि लोग मौजूद रहे।

