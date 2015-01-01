पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:बिना मंजूरी पार्क में पेड़ काटने पर निगम कमिश्नर को ज्ञापन

पंचकूला9 घंटे पहले
पार्क डेवलपमेंट सोसायटी 409 के प्रधान धर्मवीर ने पार्क में पेड़ काटने की शिकायत पंचकूला नगर निगम के कमिश्नर को दी है। उनका आरोप है कि बीते कुछ दिनों में पार्क के कई पेड़ बेरहमी से काटे गए। उनका कहना है कि ये पेड़ कुछ निवासियों के कहने पर नगर निगम के स्टाफ ने काटे हैं जो कि पेड़ काटने के बाद लकड़ी को भी अपने साथ ले गए।

सोसायटी के प्रधान और हरियाणा सरकार में चीफ सेक्रेटरी रिटायर धर्मवीर सिंह का कहना है कि नगर निगम का स्टाफ पार्क मैनेजमेंट कमेटी से बिना पूछे कैसे पेड़ काट सकता है। अगर नगर निगम के कर्मचारी अपनी मर्जी से किसी भी पार्क में कोई पेड़ काट सकते हैं तो ऐसे में कमेटी की जरूरत ही क्या है।

उनका कहना है कि चंद दिन पहले उन्होंने नगर निगम के स्टाफ से पेड़ों की लंबाई अधिक होने के कारण इनके ऊपर से कटाई करने की मांग की थी। नगर निगम के अधिकारियों ने इसके लिए वन विभाग की अनुमति लेने की बात कही थी जिसके बाद उन्होंने इस मांग को छोड़ दिया था। अब पेड़ों की बेरहमी से कटाई करते हुए क्या वन विभाग की परमिशन ली गई है।

उनका कहना है कि अगर पार्क में किसी तरह के बदलाव के लिए पार्क मैनेजमेंट कमेटी से सलाह की भी जरूरत नहीं है तो पार्क मैनेजमेंट कमेटी की भूमिका क्या है। ऐसे में पार्क डेवलपमेंट सोसाइटी के अध्यक्ष पद से इस्तीफा देना बेहतर समझूंगा। इस तरह की मनमर्जी के कारण मेरा नगर निगम अधिकारियों से निवेदन है कि वह अपने स्तर पर इस पार्क को मेंटेन करें।

