पहला दिन:शहर की अलग-अलग मार्केट्स में 500 से ज्यादा स्टॉल लगवाएगा नगर निगम, पटाखे: 280 लोगों ने बुक करवाए स्टॉल

पंचकूला2 दिन पहले
नगर निगम कमिश्नर ने निगम के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों की मीटिंग ली।
  • डेढ़ लाख रुपए पहले दिन की बुकिंग से नगर निगम के खाते में आए

नगर निगम ने सोमवार से मार्केट की पार्किंग में स्टॉल लगाने के लिए ऑनलाइन बुकिंग शुरू कर दी है। सोमवार को पहले दिन करीब 280 लोगों ने अलग-अलग सेक्टरों की मार्केट में स्टॉल लगाने के लिए आवेदन किया। अच्छी बात यह रही कि पहले दिन इससे निगम ने करीब डेढ़ लाख रुपए की कमाई की। ऐसे में अब देखना यह है कि मंगलवार यानि कि दूसरे दिन निगम स्टॉल बुक कर कितने रुपए की उगाही करता है।

नगर निगम के ईओ जरनैल सिंह ने बताया कि पहले दिन की बुकिंग में सोमवार की शाम तक 280 लोगों ने स्टॉल बुक करवाया और उससे करीब डेढ़ लाख रुपए का रेवेन्यू बना।

ऐसे लगेंगे स्टॉल्स...
नगर निगम की ओर ओर से स्टॉल लगाने के लिए तीन अग-अलग कैटेगरी निर्धारित की गई है। जिसमें एससीएफ, एससीओ और बूथ मार्केट के सामने दुकानदार ही स्टॉल लगाएंगे और उनके लिए अलग-अलग रेट निर्धारित किया गया है। इसके अलावा पार्किंग में स्टॉल लगाने के लिए अलग चार्ज देना होगा।

ज्यादातर स्टॉल मालिक चार दिन के लिए स्टॉल बुक करवा रहे हैं। ऐसे में 10 नवंबर से मार्केट में लोगों की भीड़ ज्यादा देखने को मिल सकती है। एससीएफ के सामने दुकान मालिक द्वारा स्टॉल लगाने के लिए 1100 रुपए प्रतिदिन के हिसाब को निगम को फीस देनी पड़ेगी। बूथों के सामने बूथ मालिक द्वारा स्टॉल लगाने के लिए 443 रुपए प्रतिदिन के हिसाब से देने होंगे।

पार्किंग में खुले जगह में स्टॉल लगाने के लिए भी 443 रुपए प्रतिदिन के हिसाब से देने होंगे। एससीएफ और एससीओ के सामने स्टॉल्स की साइज 18/20 की रखी गई है। 20 फीट आगे का हिस्सा होगा। वहीं बूथों के सामने 10/10 फीट के स्टॉल लगाए जाएंगे।

निगम कमिश्नर ने बैठक भी ली, दूरी रखने और सैनिटाइजर का प्रयोग करने को कहा...

सोमवार को नगर निगम कमिश्नर ने निगम के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों की मीटिंग बुलाई थी, जिसमें निगम कमिश्नर ने सभी को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, सैनिटाइजेशन और मास्क का इस्तेमाल करने को कहा। साथ ही मार्केट में लगने वाले स्टॉल्स में भी कोविड के निर्देश पूरी तरह से लागू हों इसे सुनिश्चित करने को कहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि अभी कोरोना काल चल रहा है ऐसे में हम सबको सावधानी रखनी बहुत जरूरी है।

इस संक्रमण को फैलने से बचाना हमारा कर्तव्य है। इसलिए किसी भी प्रकार की लापरवाही बरतना ठीक नहीं है। अभी अगर सभी लोग इसके लिए जागरूक हो गई तो आगे इसका प्रकोप कम होता जाएगा। अभी इस संकट की घड़ी में सभी का सहयोग जरूरी है। उन्होंने बैठक में पहुंचे सभी कर्मचारियों से उन्होंने नियमों का पालन करने और लोगों को भी जागरूक करने को कहा।

स्टॉल लगाने में पार्किंग खराब न हो इसे सुनिश्चित करे नगर निगम...

पंचकूला सिटीजन फोरम के प्रधान एसके नैय्यर ने कहा कि उन्होंने नगर निगम के कमिश्नर और ईओ को लेटर लिखा है, जिसमें उन्होंने पार्किंग में स्टॉल मालिक गड्ढे नहीं बनाए इस पर ध्यान देने को कहा है। नैय्यर ने कहा कि कहीं ऐसा नहीं हो कि निगम पैसा कमाने के चक्कर में पहले खर्च हुए करोड़ों रुपए को भूल जाए और स्टॉल मालिक पार्किंग को खोद दें।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस बात को ध्यान में रखकर ही कार्य करना होगा, ताकि आगे चलकर किसी प्रकार की दिक्कत पैदा न हो। पार्किंग में किसी भी प्रकार से छेड़छाड़ नहीं करनी है। अभी कई लोग स्टॉल लगाने के लिए हर जगह पर बड़े-बड़े गड्‌ढे खोद देते हैं, यह चीज बाद में दिक्कत होती है। इसलिए अभी से ही इस दिक्कत को ध्यान में रखकर कार्य करना होगा।

उन्होंने निगम के कमिश्नर और ईओ को लिखे इस लेटर में आम लोगों को किसी प्रकार की दिक्कत न हो इस बात को ध्यान में रखने को लिखा है।

