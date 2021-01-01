पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:न टोकन सिस्टम और न ही बुजुर्गाें, महिलाओं के लिए बनाया काउंटर

पंचकूला5 घंटे पहले
बिल जमा करवाने के लिए काउंटर पर लगी भीड़। - Dainik Bhaskar
बिल जमा करवाने के लिए काउंटर पर लगी भीड़।
  • महिला, पुरुष व बुजुर्गों को एक ही काउंटर पर जमा करना पड़ता है बिल

बिजली निगम की ओर से आईटी विंग के सॉफ्यवेयर को अपग्रेड किया जा रहा है और ऐसे में 31 जनवरी से 7 फरवरी तक ऑनलाइन बिजली का बिल जमा नहीं हो सकता। बिजली उपभोक्ता पिछले दो दिनों से इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया फेज 2 स्थित बिजली निगम के तीनों सबडिवीजनों के दफ्तरों में बिजली बिल जमा करने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं।

हैरानी की बात यह है कि बिजली निगम के ऑफिस में महिला व बुजुर्गों के लिए अलग से ना एक भी काउंटर की व्यवस्था नहीं की गई है। यहां तक कुछ साल पहले लाखों रुपए की लागत से शुरू किए गए टोकन सिस्टम को भी बंद कर दिया है। आलम यह है कि महिलाएं, बुजुर्ग व युवा एक ही लाइन में लगकर बिजली का बिल जमा कर रहे हैं।

सेक्टर-12ए निवासी 68 साल के जसवीर सिंह ने बताया कि बिजली निगम के अधिकारियों को जब पता था कि 31 जनवरी से 8 फरवरी तक ऑनलाइन बिजली बिल जमा नहीं होगा तो उन्हें अलग से काउंटर की व्यवस्था करनी चाहिए। निगम के अधिकारियों की लापरवाही की वजह से बुजुर्गों व महिलाओं के लिए कोई काउंटर नहीं बनाया गया और उन्हें भी सामान्य लाइनों में लगकर काम करवाना पड़ रहा है।

ये हैं पंचकूला शहर के तीनों डिवीजनों के हालात

  • सिटी सबडिवीजन में तीन काउंटर में से एक काउंटर बंद, महिलाओं व बुजुर्गों के लिए अलग से कोई काउंटर नहीं, टोकन सिस्टम ठप पड़ा।
  • मदनपुर सबडिवीजन में बिजली बिल जमा करने के लिए सिर्फ एक ही काउंटर है।
  • सब अर्बन सबडिवीजन के तीन काउंटर में एक काउंटर बंद और यहां भी महिला व बुजुर्गों के लिए अगर से कोई काउंटर नहीं। यहां का टोकन सिस्टम भी बंद पड़ा है।

ये थे निर्देश...

उत्तर हरियाणा बिजली वितरण निगम की ओर से 31 जनवरी से 8 फरवरी तक ऑनलाइन बिजली बिल नहीं जमा होने पर सभी डिविजनों में काउंटर पर स्टाफ तैनात करने के लिए कहा था ताकि उपभोक्ता को कोई दिक्कत या परेशानी नहीं हो।

जरूरत पड़ने पर काउंटरों की संख्या बढ़ाई जाएगी बिजली निगम के एक्सईएन संजीव सिवाच ने बताया कि बिजली बिल तीनों डिवीजन के काउंटर पर जमा हो रहे हैं। जरूरत पड़ने पर काउंटरों की संख्या बढ़ाई जाएगी।

