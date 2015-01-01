पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धोखाधड़ी:नाेएडा में फ्लैट दिलवाने के नाम पर मामा मामी से ठगी करने वाला भांजा गिरफ्तार

पंचकूला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पिंजौर निवासी एक दंपत्ति से उनके ही भांजे ने लाखों रुपए ऐंठ लिए, जिसे उन्होंने अपने घर पर रखा था। कई महीनों की मशक्कत के बाद अब जाकर पुलिस टीम ने आरोपी भांजे को पकड़ा है। वहीं पूछताछ के दौरान वह कोई सही जवाब नहीं दे पा रहा है।

वहीं इस मामले में अब पुलिस की टीम आरोपी से पूछताछ कर रही है। वहीं उन डॉक्यूमेंट्स के बारे में भी पूछताछ की जा रही है, जो आरोपी ने फर्जी बनवाए थे। जिसके बाद मामा मामी की शिकायत पर पिंजौर पुलिस थाने में मामला दर्ज किया गया था।

वहीं अब पुलिस की टीम ने आरोपी भांजे नफीस को गिरफ्तार किया है। असल में पिंजौर निवासी युनुस खान ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया था कि उसका भांजा नफीस खान नाेएडा में रहता था। जो काम के सिलसिले में उनके यहां आकर रहने लगा। इस दौरान उसने बताया कि नोएडा में जो उसका बॉस था, उसकी ट्रांसफर चंडीगढ़ एलांते मॉल में हो गई है और आगे उसकी ट्रांसफर दुबई में हो रही है।

ऐसे में उनका नोएडा में एक फ्लैट है, जो वह बेचना चाहता है। इस फ्लैट के बारे में आरोपी नफीस ने पूरी जानकारी दी औैर वीडियो कॉल करके भी दिखाया। इस दौरान उसने बताया कि फ्लैट की कीमत करीब 35 लाख रुपए है, लेकिन उसके बॉस उसे यह फ्लैट सिर्फ 22 लाख रुपए में दे रहे हैं।

जिसके बाद उसने अपने मामा मामी को इस फ्लैट को खरीदने के लिए कहा। जिसके बाद युनुस और उसका परिवार इस सौदे के लिए राजी हो गया था। इसके बाद दोनों ने इधर-उधर से लेकर पांच लाख रुपए से ज्यादा की राशि नफीस को दे दी कि फ्लैट का बयाना कर ले।

जिसके बाद उसने बयाना बताकर एक फर्जी डॉक्यूमेंट देकर फरार हो गया। लिहाजा मामले की शिकायत पिंजौर पुलिस थाने में दी थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदो दिन बाद फिर घटे एक्टिव केस, 24 घंटे में नए मरीजों से ज्यादा ठीक होने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें