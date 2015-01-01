पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्णय:भवन विद्यालय में अब नहीं बनेगा कोई भी पोलिंग बूथ

पंचकूला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • क्योंकि इस स्कूल से मेयर पद के उम्मीदवार कुलभूषण जुड़े हुए है
  • जिला प्रशासन ने वार्ड नंबर 5 के पोलिंग बूथ नंबर 45 से 50 को शिफ्ट कर दिया है

बुधवार को 9 उम्मीदवार और पार्षद के लिए 81 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन भरा। इसी के साथ अब तक 20 वार्डों के लिए कुल 121 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन भरा है। ऐसे मे अब नामांकन के बाद अाज 17 दिसंबर को छंटनी होगी। प्रशासन की ओर से सुबह 11.30 बजे से छंटनी का काम शुरू किया जाएगा और जिस भी उम्मीदवार के चुनाव आयोग की हिदायतों के मुताबिक कागजात पूरे नहीं होंगे उनका नाम नामांकन रद्द कर दिया जाएगा। उसके बाद उम्मीदवारों की फाइनल लिस्ट प्रशासन की ओर से जारी की जाएगी।

कल उम्मीदवार अपना नाम वापस ले सकेंगे
नामांकन भरने वाले उम्मीदवार कल अपना नाम सेक्टर-1 डीसी ऑफिस से वापस ले सकेंगे। सुबह 11 बजे से 3 बजे तक उम्मीदवार अपना नाम वापस ले सकेंगे। उसके बाद जिला प्रशासन की ओर से आजाद उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव चिन्ह दिए जाएंगे। चुनाव आयोग की ओर से आजाद उम्मीदवारों के लिए कुल 48 चुनाव चिन्ह जारी किए गए है और उन्हीं में से चुनाव चिन्ह ड्रॉ के माध्यम से दिए जाएंगे।

सभी पोलिंग स्टेशन पर लगाए जाएंगे नोटिस
5 दिन की नामांकन प्रक्रिया खत्म होने के बाद अब जिला प्रशासन की ओर से पोलिंग स्टेशनों पर नोटिस लगाने की तैयारी की जा रही है। सभी पोलिंग स्टेशन पर पोलिंग बूथ नंबर व कोरोना से संबंधित नोटिस चस्पा किए जाएंगे, ताकि मतदान करने वालों को किसी भी तरह की परेशानी नहीं हो। 27 दिसंबर को मतदान होगा और 30 दिसंबर को सेक्टर-14 गवर्नमेंट गर्ल्स कॉलेज में काउंटिंग होगी।

सेक्टर-15 भवन विद्यालय से सेक्टर-15 गवर्नमेंट गर्ल्स स्कूल में शिफ्ट किया
मेयर पद के उम्मीदवार कुलभूषण गोयल के स्कूल से प्रशासन ने वार्ड नंबर 5 के पोलिंग बूथ नंबर 45 से 50 को शिफ्ट कर दिया। प्रशासन की ओर से उन सभी 8 पोलिंग बूथों को सेक्टर-15 भवन विद्यालय से सेक्टर-15 गवर्नमेंट गर्ल्स स्कूल में शिफ्ट किए गए है। प्रशासन की ओर से इसके पीछे भाजपा के मेयर उम्मीदवार का स्कूल से संबंध होना बताया गया है ताकि उसकी वजह से चुनाव में किसी भी तरह की अड़चनें न आए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें