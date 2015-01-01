पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा करने पर घर बैठे निकाल सकते हैं ऑनलाइन एनओसी

पंचकूला4 घंटे पहले
एनओसी लेने के लिए पहुंचे उम्मीदवार।
  • नगर निगम ऑफिस में एनओसी के लिए उम्मीदवारों की लगी लाइन
  • http://ulbhryndc.org वेबसाइट पर मिलेगी एनओसी

अगर नगर निगम चुनाव लड़ना चाहते हैं और निगम से एनओसी चाहिए तो घर बैठे एनओसी की कॉपी ऑनलाइन निकाल सकते हैं। इसके लिए बस निगम की ओर से जारी प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स के बिल की कॉपी और रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल की जरूरत है। अगर प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स समय से जमा नहीं किया है तो निगम से एनओसी जारी नहीं होगी।

ऐसे में http://ulbhryndc.org लिंक पर क्लिक करते हैं ताे अर्बन लोकल बॉडीज का एक पेज खुलेगा। जिस पर नो ड्यूज सर्टिफिकेट लिखा होगा। उसके लॉग इन कॉलम में सिटीजन और मोबाइल कॉलम में रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर डालना होगा और उसके बाद एक पेज खुलने पर पूरी जानकारी देनी होगी। जिसके बाद एनओसी मिल सकेगा।

नगर निगम चुनाव को लेकर एनओसी लेने के लिए निगम दफ्तर से लेकर एचएसवीपी व बिजली निगम के दफ्तर उम्मीदवार चक्कर लगा रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को नगर निगम के सेक्टर-4 कम्युनिटी सेंटर स्थित कार्यालय में उम्मीदवारों की दावेदारी पेश करने वालों की भीड़ दिखाई दी। निगम की ओर से एनओसी के लिए अलग से काउंटर नहीं बनाने की वजह से एनओसी लेने वालों को काफी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ी।

हालांकि उन्होंने मौके पर मौजूद निगम के अधिकारी से भी एनओसी के लिए अलग से काउंटर बनाने की शिकायत की, लेकिन उस पर कोई सुनवाई नहीं की। इसके अलावा निगम कर्मचारियों पर एनओसी लेने पहुंचे लोगों ने घंटों इंतजार करवाने का आरोप लगाया। हालांकि लोगों की नाराजगी के बाद खुद जोनल टैक्सेशन ऑफिसर काउंटर पर पहुंचे और उसके बाद उम्मीदवारों को वोटर लिस्ट की कॉपी दी गई।

क्या कहना है जेडटीओ का...

नगर निगम के जोनल टैक्सेशन ऑफिसर रति राम ने बताया कि सभी उम्मीदवारों को एनओसी जारी कर उसकी कॉपी दी जा रही है बशर्ते कि प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स का पैसा पूरा जमा किया हो। इसके अलावा वार्ड वाइज वोटर लिस्ट भी दिए जा रहे हैं।

क्या कहना है उम्मीदवारों का...

वार्ड 18 से आजाद उम्मीदवार कन्हई गुप्ता ने बताया कि एनओसी लेने के लिए निगम के दफ्तर आए थे। पहले तो लंच टाइम का हवाला देकर करीब एक घंटे तक इंतजार करवाया और उसके बाद भी एनओसी के लिए लाइन में लगना पड़ा। निगम को एनओसी के लिए अलग से काउंटर खोलना चाहिए कि उम्मीदवारों को किसी भी तरह की परेशानी नहीं हो।

वार्ड 18 से धर्म सिंह हीरा ने बताया कि वार्ड का वोटर लिस्ट मांगने पर जवाब मिला कि एंट्री होने के बाद वोटर लिस्ट दी जाएगी। उसके लिए इंतजार करने के लिए कहा गया। उसके बाद मैंने मामले की शिकायत जोनल टैक्सेशन ऑफिसर रति राम से की और फिर मुझे एनओसी व वार्ड वाइज लिस्ट मुहैया करवाया।

