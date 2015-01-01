पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:समर एस्टेट के प्रबंधक के खिलाफ गैर जमानती वारंट

पंचकूला3 घंटे पहले
विनोद बगई
  • आयोग ने पुलिस को 26 नवंबर को गिरफ्तार कर एमडी को पेश करने का सुनाया फैसला
  • राज्य उपभोक्ता विवाद निवारण आयोग ने जारी किया वारंट

हरियाणा राज्य उपभोक्ता विवाद निवारण आयोग ने समर एस्टेट के एमडी विनोद बगई के खिलाफ गैर जमानती वारंट जारी किया है। कमीशन की ओर से दिए गए फैसले में पंचकूला पुलिस के इंस्पेक्टर लेवल के अधिकारी की ओर से एमडी को गिरफ्तार कर 26 नवंबर को कमीशन के समक्ष पेश करने के लिए कहा गया है।

कमिश्नर ने यह फैसला समर एस्टेट के एमडी की ओर से अलॉटी को पैसा रिफंड नहीं करने काे लेकर फैसला सुनाया है। जनवरी 2020 में कमीशन ने समर एस्टेट के एसवी अपार्टमेंट के अलॉटी बरवाला के मौली निवासी रणबीर सिंह वर्सेज समर एस्टेट के मामले में समर एस्टेट के एमडी को अलॉटी को फ्लैट के लिए जमा की गई राशि रिफंड करने का फैसला सुनाया गया था।

रणबीर के वकील कुणाल कपूर ने बताया कि 2011 में थ्री बीएचके के लिए बुकिंग करवाई थी। फ्लैट की कुल कीमत करीब 67.7 लाख रुपए थी और उसके अंगेस्ट 47.72 लाख रुपए अलॉटी ने जमा करवाए थे। उसके बाद फ्लैट बायर एग्रीमेंट 2011 अक्टूबर में हुआ।

18 मुकदमे अब तक दर्ज हो चुके हैं...

पुलिस ने एसवी अपार्टमेंट के अलॉटियों की शिकायत पर पिछले एक साल में समर एस्टेट के एमडी व डायरेक्टर के खिलाफ कुल 18 मामले दर्ज किए गए। 31 जुलाई 2019 से लेकर 30 दिसंबर 2019 तक कुल 18 मामले दर्ज किए। बावजूद इसके एमडी पर पुलिस की मेहरबानी है।

12 को शोकॉज नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा...

समर एस्टेट मामले में 12 नवंबर को हरेरा कोर्ट में सुनवाई हुई है। नोटिस में समर एस्टेट के एमडी ने अलॉटियों का पैसा वापिस क्यों नहीं किया। इस पर जवाब मांगा है। साथ ही कोर्ट ने कहा कि समर एस्टेट के एमडी बताएं कि उन्हें क्यों गिरफ्तार नहीं किया जाए।

400 से ज्यादा लोगों को समय पर नहीं मिलेे फ्लैट
गौरतलब है कि 2007 में सेक्टर-7 स्थित समर एस्टेट प्राईवेट लिमिटेड की ओर से सेक्टर-20 में 14.568 एकड़ में एसवी अपार्टमेंट प्रोजेक्ट्स शुरू किया गया। प्रोजेक्ट की प्लानिंग के तहत तीन फेजों में कुल 24 टावरों में 925 फ्लैट बनाया जाना था। जिसमें से 464 फ्लैट्स बनाए और उसे 464 अलॉटियों को बेचा गया। फ्लैट के एवज में अलॉटीज से समर एस्टेट ने करोड़ों रुपए वसूले।

लेकिन आज तक उन्हें फ्लैट का पजेशन नहीं दिया। अलॉटियों को उनके फ्लैट्स का पजेशन नहीं दिए जाने और अलॉटियों की ओर से समर एस्टेट के खिलाफ हरेरा में शिकायत दी है जिस पर सुनवाई चल रही है। अलॉटी उसके बाद फ्लैट के पजेशन के लिए कई बार समर एस्टेट के दफ्तर के चक्कर लगा चुके हैं लेकिन अभी तक उन्हें न पजेशन मिला और न ही पैसा।

