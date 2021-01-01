पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण:पंचकूला में नॉन मोटराइज्ड ट्रैफिक कॉरिडोर बनना शुरू

पंचकूला5 घंटे पहले
सेक्टर-6 की तरफ पार्क के पास बन रहा साइकिल ट्रैक। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • एनएमटी में बनेंगे अलग साइकिल ट्रैक व पैदल चलने वालों के लिए फुटपाथ

शहर में नाॅन मोटराइज्ड ट्रैफिक कॉरिडोर बनना शुरू हो गया है। सेक्टर-5 और 6 की डिवाइडिंग रोड से सेक्टर-6 की तरफ नाॅन मोटर ट्रैफिक के लिए अलग सड़क बनाने की शुरूआत की गई है। इसके अलावा पैदल चलने वालों के लिए अलग रास्ता बनेगा। पंचकूला निगम इस प्रोजेक्ट को बना रहा है।

एनएमटी के निर्माण में 5.50 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे। इस प्रोजेक्ट का जनवरी, 2020 में नींव पत्थर रखा था लेकिन काेराेना के मामले बढ़ने से लगे लॉकडाउन के कारण काम शुरू नहीं हो पाया था। पंचकूला प्रदेश का एकमात्र शहर है, जहां एमएनटी का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। अब पंचकूला के नागरिकों को भी चंडीगढ़ की तर्ज पर सैर करने के लिए सड़कों के साथ-साथ फुटपाथ व साइक्लिंग के लिए बेहतर साइकिल ट्रैक मिलेंगे।

क्या है बेल कॉरिडोर

इसका डिजाइन बैल से मिलता जुलता है। इस कॉरिडोर की सड़कों के दोनों तरफ रोड बर्म का कलर कोड एक जैसा होगा। इस कॉरिडोर में पहले रोड बर्म पर सफेद व काला रंग था जिसे अब बदलकर पीला और काला करना शुरू कर दिया गया है। इससे ऊपर से ड्रोन, हेलीकॉप्टर से पंचकूला देखने पर यह बेल कॉरिडोर साफ नजर आएगा।

इस कॉरिडोर में यूरोपियन कंट्रीज की तरह ट्रैफिक पुलिस नहीं दिखेगी। लेकिन ट्रैफिक रूल्स की वॉयलेशन करने पर चालान फोटोग्राफ के साथ घर पहुंच जाएंगे। पूरे कॉरिडोर में राउंड अबाउट्स सहित ट्रैफिक लाइट्स पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए जा चुके हैं।

ट्रैफिक वॉयलेशन करते ही सीसीटीवी से इन व्हीकल की फोटोग्राफ खींच ली जाएगी। इस फोटोग्राफ के साथ चालान भेजकर जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। यह बैल कॉरिडोर हाउसिंग बोर्ड लाइट प्वाइंट से शुरू होकर सेक्टर 7,8,18,17 (शहीद संदीप सागर चौक) राउंड अबाउट्स से सेक्टर 8-9-17-16 (अग्रवाल चौक), सेक्टर 9-10-16-15 (वाल्मीकि चौक), सेक्टर 10-11-15-14 (शहीद भगत सिंह चौक), सेक्टर 11-12-12ए-14 राउंड अबाउट्स से सेक्टर 5-10-11-4 (बस स्टैंड चौक), सेक्टर 1-2-5-6 (शहीद संदीप सांखला चौक), सेक्टर 5-6-7-8 (गीता चौक), सेक्टर 7-8-17-18 (शहीद संदीप सागर चौक) के राउंड अबाउट्स से जाकर मिलता है जोकि ऊपर से देखने में घंटी की तरह दिखता है। बैल कॉरिडोर में पड़ने वाले शहर के सभी आठ राउंड अबाउट्स का डिजाइन चेंज किया जा चुका है। इससे शहर में राउंड अबाउट्स से वाहनों के टकराने के मामले कम हुए हैं।

सड़क किनारे दो मीटर का होगा फुटपाथ
नॉन मोटराइज्ड ट्रैफिक कॉरिडोर शहर के अंदर 21 किलोमीटर एरिया में बनेगा। रोड्स पर दो-दो मीटर का साइकिल ट्रैक बनेगा। पैदल चलने वालों के लिए दो मीटर का फुटपाथ छोड़ा जाएगा। साइकिल ट्रैक और फुटपाथ के बीच लगभग एक से डेढ़ मीटर चौड़ी ग्रीन बेल्ट डेवलप की जाएगी।

राउंड अबाउट्स के नजदीक ट्रैफिक फ्लो को सेफ बनाने के लिए इनके साथ लगती रोड्स में ऐसे कर्व दिए जाएंगे कि दो विभिन्न साइड में जाने वाला ट्रैफिक एक-दूसरे को डिस्टर्ब किए बिना निकल सकें।

तेजरफ्तार वाहनों के लिए अलग सड़क
पंचकूला नगर निगम शहर में बेल कॉरिडोर डेवलप कर रहा है। इस कॉरिडोर में रोड सेफ्टी के पुख्ता इंतजाम करते हुए नॉन मोटराइज्ड ट्रैफिक कॉरिडोर बनाया जा रहा है। इसके लिए राउंड अबाउट्स से लेकर रोड्स के ज्योमेट्रिकल डिजाइन में बदलाव किया जा रहा है।

इसमें साइकिल, रिक्शा व रेहड़ी के चलने के लिए अलग ट्रैक होगा। टू व्हीलर, फोर व्हीलर व स्पीड से चलने वाले अन्य वाहनों के लिए अलग सड़क होगी। एनएमटी के साथ ही ग्रीनबेल्ट भी बनी रहेगी।

